Trump demands Nancy Pelosi's prosecution after husband dumps over $500K Visa Stock before DOJ antitrust lawsuit

Nancy Pelosi’s husband reportedly sold over $500,000 worth of Visa stock just before the company faced serious federal antitrust charges. Paul Pelosi unloaded the stock three months before the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against Visa, accusing the company of illegally monopolizing the debit card market following a lengthy investigation by its antitrust division. Donald Trump on Saturday hit out at former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while addressing a first rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.(AP)

Now, 2024 Presidential hopeful Donald Trump has taken aim at Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), calling for her prosecution following the stock sale. Speaking at Trump Tower, Trump questioned the timing of the trade.

Trump calls for Nancy Pelosi’s prosecution

"Nancy Pelosi has a little problem," Trump said on Thursday, according to the POST, a day after Visa was hit with an antitrust lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Visa illegally paid off its competitors to block them from the market and stifle innovation. "Her husband sold their Visa stock — they had a lot of Visa stock — one day before it was announced that Visa is being sued by the Department of Justice," the Republican candidate added.

The 78-year-old, who survived two assassination attempts this year and is facing multiple legal battles, accused Pelosi of being "aware" of the upcoming lawsuit and tipping off her husband, Paul, before he offloaded the stock. "Think about it. Nancy Pelosi sold a huge amount of Visa stock just one day before the big lawsuit that made headlines," he said. “You think that was just luck? I don’t.”

Standing inside the Trump Tower he then demanded her prosecution. “She should be prosecuted,” Trump declared. “Nancy Pelosi should be prosecuted for that.”

The former House Speaker and the Republican candidate have a long history of tension, frequently exchanging sharp criticisms and legal threats. Pelosi has openly condemned Trump for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, even labeling him a "domestic enemy." Meanwhile, Trump's team hasn’t held back, blaming Pelosi for influencing President Biden’s decision to run in the 2024 election.

Nancy Peolosi’s husband dumps Visa stock just before DOJ lawsuit

According to the POST, Christopher Josephs, the tech guy behind the “Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker” on X shared a post on July 3 that showed a government document about how Paul Pelosi sold 2,000 shares of Visa stock. Those shares were worth anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million. The document called it a “SP,” which stands for Paul Francis Pelosi, a San Francisco-based businessman who runs Financial Leasing Services that focuses on real estate, venture capital investments, and consulting.

“Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions,” a spokesperson for Pelosi informed the POST after accusations were made targeting the politician.

“We allege that Visa has unlawfully amassed the power to extract fees that far exceed what it could charge in a competitive market,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a press release launching the lawsuit. “Merchants and banks pass along those costs to consumers, either by raising prices or reducing quality or service. As a result, Visa’s unlawful conduct affects not just the price of one thing – but the price of nearly everything.”