Has Vance Boelter been caught, arrested? Latest updates on manhunt for the Minnesota shooter

The search for Vance Luther Boelter, the suspect in the targeted shooting of Minnesota lawmakers State Representative Melissa Hortman and Democratic State Senator John Hoffman, remains active. A press conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today to provide an official update on the manhunt Law enforcement establish a security perimeter near the residence of senior Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman after Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed earlier in the day, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, U.S., June 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

Second Vehicle Found, Homes Searched

Authorities have located a second vehicle linked to Boelter in Sibley County, Minnesota. In addition to Sibley County, a heavy law enforcement presence remains at a baseball field in Green Isle.

A police alert issued Sunday warned: “MN shooter's suspects vehicle located near MN HWY 25 and 301 Ave. in Faxon TWP, Sibley County. Suspect not located. Keep your doors locked and vehicles secured. Report suspicious activity to 911. Law Enforcement will be going to area residences to ask to search properties.”

Several homes near the vehicle discovery site have already been searched.

Brian Liebhard, a local resident, told CNN he was returning from church when he found his street blocked off. His home was one of several searched by authorities as the investigation intensified.

“I figured they would have had him apprehended already because of what I did see with what he did in the cities, and he ran off on foot, but I didn’t think he’d be dumb enough to come back out here,” Liebhard told CNN.

Wife of Suspect Detained

On Saturday, authorities detained Boelter’s wife, Jenny Boelter, during a traffic stop near a convenience store in Onamia, Minnesota. She was in the vehicle with three other relatives. According to reports, the vehicle contained a firearm, ammunition, cash, and passports. The reason for the traffic stop has not been disclosed.

"My office assisted law enforcement from Hennepin County on a stop near a convenience store in the city of Onamia. Our role on this stop was perimeter. We did not search or question any of the occupants. I was told by my staff who responded that the shooting suspect's wife was in the car along with several other relatives," Kyle Burton, Mille Lacs County Sheriff, told FOX 9.

FBI Releases Images, Offers $50,000 Reward

The FBI has released new images of Boelter and announced a $50,000 reward "for info leading to the arrest and conviction” of the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen "wearing a light-colored cowboy hat with a dark-colored long-sleeve collared shirt or coat, light pants and carrying a dark bag” and is considered "armed and dangerous."