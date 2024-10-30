‘He smirked’: Trump’s MSG rallygoer flashes her breast for Elon Musk, asks internet if he’ll make her..

Trump recently held a rally at Madison Square Garden, vowing to win over New York in the days leading up to the November presidential elections. Among the star-studded lineup of guests, which also included the rarely-seen former first lady Melania Trump, tech giant Elon Musk headlined the event, sporting his black MAGA cap. SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images via AFP)

In the jam-packed venue, a 26-year-old woman from New Jersey exposed herself, calling the world’s richest man “hot.” This wasn't her first foray into controversy; she previously exposed herself at a Times Square portal and during a Donald Trump rally, claiming to promote her 'T**s for Trump' fundraising campaign.

Also read: Trump's ‘first day in office will bring…,’ Kamala Harris's chilling preemption stuns internet

OnlyFans model flashes for Musk at Trump’s rally

“I was at the Madison Square Garden rally,” Ava Louise told NeedToKnow. “He's the richest man in the world and that's hot.” The OnlyFans model claimed receiving death threats for promoting her “boobs are harmless” message, earlier made global headlines for flashing at the Times Square Portal, which ultimately led to the closure of the artistic approach aimed at connecting two entirely different regions through a digital portal.

“He saw me and smirked right at me,” Ava continued, adding, “Elon then walked out. ‘But I didn't even get kicked out!’” Last time, the model and her boyfriend were tackled by security after she pulled off the same stunt for Trump at the Philadelphia rally, ultimately leading a few inside staffers to ask security personnel to leave them alone, according to reports. However, this time she claims she was untouched. She called her actions part of her political performance to boost the campaign.

OnlyFans model aims to bring Trump back to the White House

The young adult content creator also shared videos and pictures from the rally on her Instagram page, inviting a flurry of responses and some scathing criticism. “Do you think he’ll make me his 20th baby mama ?!” She captioned the post.

"Since this was a Trump rally, it's part of my 'T** for Trump' fundraising campaign," Ava explained. "Hopefully, with the money I donate and all the money Elon is giving, we can get Trump back in the White House." In the video, she’s seen wearing blue jeans, and a white top, topped off with a red MAGA hat. She smiles at the camera, lifts her top, and jumps up and down while Musk glances her way before continuing his speech.

"The rally attendees loved it," Ava said. "I feel like I really represented America in the best way. Honestly, they are harmless. And everyone loves them,” she told the outlet.

Musk’s MAGA hat sparks controversy

On October 28, while headlining the MSG rally, Musk sported his black MAGA hat, which had previously attracted attention during Trump’s PA rally. This time, however, it sparked controversy as its font incited debate over potential Nazi symbolism. The font, often described as "blackletter" or Fraktur, is associated with Nazi propaganda and caused a stir among social media users.

Also read: Do you think he’ll make me his 20th baby mama ?! #t!ts4trump

While some experts dispute the exact font used on the hat, the similarity to historical Nazi typography is undeniable and raised questions about Musk's intentions.