Henry County fire: Massive blaze engulfs Tennessee plastics recycling plant, three buildings destroyed | Video

A massive fire tore through a plastics recycling facility in Henry County, Tennessee, on Friday, sending thick smoke high into the sky and prompting a large-scale emergency response from multiple fire departments.

Henry County 911 Dispatch issued an urgent advisory asking residents nearby to shelter in place.(Screenshots from video by Scope Report, via AZ Intel)

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The blaze broke out at Sigma Renew 360, a plastics recycling plant located in the McKenzie area. According to WREG, emergency crews from across West Tennessee rushed to the scene as the fire intensified.

Emergency response

Authorities said the fire produced heavy black smoke visible from a distance, with drone footage from the scene showing flames spreading across parts of the facility.

Henry County 911 Dispatch issued an urgent advisory asking residents nearby to shelter in place.

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{{^usCountry}} “Please avoid the area of Sigma Renew 360 and shelter in place if you are nearby,” officials said on social media, adding that people should keep windows and doors closed and avoid unnecessary travel to allow emergency crews to operate safely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Please avoid the area of Sigma Renew 360 and shelter in place if you are nearby,” officials said on social media, adding that people should keep windows and doors closed and avoid unnecessary travel to allow emergency crews to operate safely. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Firefighters worked through the day to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures and businesses. Three buildings declared total loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Firefighters worked through the day to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures and businesses. Three buildings declared total loss {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Fox 17 WZTV Nashville, the fire was first reported on the morning of May 8 and continued burning for several hours into the afternoon. Multiple agencies, including the McKenzie Fire Department, Henry County Fire Department, and Carroll County Fire Department, were involved in the response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Fox 17 WZTV Nashville, the fire was first reported on the morning of May 8 and continued burning for several hours into the afternoon. Multiple agencies, including the McKenzie Fire Department, Henry County Fire Department, and Carroll County Fire Department, were involved in the response. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials later confirmed that all three buildings at the facility were declared a total loss due to the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

Despite the scale of the incident, authorities said the plant was fully operational at the time but reported no injuries as of the latest updates.

Also Read: DeLand fire: Huge blaze at S Garfield Avenue; scary visuals emerge from Florida

Cause of fire under investigation

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Investigators are still working to assess what triggered the blaze and how it spread so quickly through the facility.

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Emergency officials said their focus remains on extinguishing remaining hot spots, securing the site, and ensuring there is no further risk to surrounding areas.

While the fire caused significant structural damage, officials have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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