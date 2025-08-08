'He's in Venezuela. Gimme $50 million': Internet goes wild on Nicolas Maduro's new arrest warrant

As Attorney General Pam Bondi increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro, the President of Venezuela, from $25 million to $50 million, the internet reacted with sarcasm of the highest order. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.(AP)

The message hit the internet on Thursday when AG Bondi posted a video message asking for citizens to provide information leading to the arrest of Venezuela's left-wing President, whom the United States has accused of stealing the previous election. As Bondi doubled the reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest, social media had a simple reaction.

"He is in Venezuela. Where is my $50" million?" said almost everyone. So much so that "He's in Venezuela" started trending on social media.

“He's in Venezuela and Trump is in the Epstein pedophile files. Where's my $50 million?” one user said.

“He’s in Venezuela Can I have my money now?” said another.

“I have it on good authority he’s in Venezuela. How do you want to send me my money?” wrote one user.

“Nicholas Maduro? he’s in Venezuela. now give me my $50 million, bi***,” said one.

“He’s in Venezuela. Where do I pick up my check?” wrote the account, Republicans Against Trump.

Nicolas Maduro Allegations

The United States accused Nicolas Maduro of aiding drug cartels operating in the United States. When he declared himself victorious in the election held in 2024, the US did not recognize him and accused the leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela leader of winning the election by force. In Thursday's message, AG Pam Bondi reiterated the drug allegations against Maduro.

“Maduro uses foreign terrorist organizations like TdA (Tren de Aragua), Sinaloa and Cartel of the Suns (Cartel de Soles) to bring deadly violence to our country,” Pam Bondi said. “He is one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security.”

The announcement was a follow-up on the ncarco charges on Maduro, which were first slapped by the US in March 2020. It included allegations of narco terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine, among other charges. The $25 million reward was announced in January 2025.