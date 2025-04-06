Home Depot found a solution to Trump tariff woes? Here's what we know

The latest tariff proposals from the Trump administration have sparked growing concerns about rising costs, leaving many consumers feeling that finding a good deal is increasingly difficult. With so much change happening so quickly, deal-seeking can seem nearly impossible. However, for those who know where to look, savings are still within reach. One such place offering opportunities for bargain hunters is Home Depot and its annual Spring Savings event. Home Depot launches its Spring Black Friday event, featuring major discounts on appliances and outdoor equipments.(Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: ‘Stop feeding giants’; Why is Walmart boycott happening and what items are being snubbed?

Trump’s tariff policies raise inflation concerns

Price fluctuations are hard to predict as it is before we consider the new tariff policies. The recent CPI revealed that the overall prices increased by 0.2% in February whereas in January they rose by 0.5%. This means the annual inflation rate is at 2.8%.

Over the past month, several core goods and services have seen noticeable changes in price. Food and energy both increased by 0.2%, while electricity saw a more significant rise of 1.0%. New vehicle prices slightly decreased by 0.1%, but used vehicles experienced a 0.9% increase. Apparel prices rose by 0.6%, and shelter costs went up by 0.3%.

Transportation, on the other hand, decreased by 0.8%, while medical care services saw a modest increase of 0.3%. As inflation impacts budgets, the Home Depot annual Spring savings provide an opportunity for consumers to save on outdoor products and tools amidst rising costs for shelter and energy, as reported by The Street.

Also Read: US to see Amazon, McDonald's, General Mills blackouts after Walmart boycott; When and where they will take place?

What is Home Depot’s annual Spring Black Friday?

Home Depot organises its annual Spring savings event dubbed the Spring Black Friday. Around this time of the year, when the weather gets a little warmer from the cold and harsh winters, people move their parties and dinners outside. Thus, homeowners begin to maintain their homes and start with their yardwork during spring. This is why Home Depot saves its biggest savings on its items for this time of the year.

The event which is live till April 16 results in some big savings on both small and large budget items. Some of the standout deals include the Vissani 18.7 Cubic Feet Bottom Freezer Refrigerator for $598 (down from $1,099), the Samsung 7.4 Cubic Feet Vented Front Load Smart Electric Dryer for $598 (down from $999), and the Ryobi 80-Volt Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower for $3,999 (down from $4,999).

Shoppers can also find the Gorilla 3-Step Ladder for just $19.88 (down from $44.97) and Pennington Smart Seed Bermuda Grass for $28.97 (down from $42.55), as reported by The Street.