Home Depot to charge parking fees to ‘fight inflation’? Truth behind viral claim

A claim about Home Depot's plan to charge parking fees for visiting customers has gone viral on social media. Online news website Music + Essentials reported that the American Home improvement company's new measure will help it ‘battle inflation’. However, the claim is false. Home Depot will not charge parking fees(Getty Images via AFP)

Social media users said that the Home Depot policy will take effect next month, and will have ‘a tiered parking fee model across key locations’. Music + Essentials quoted a spokesperson named ‘Tucker Lotman’, saying: “Inflation has hit us hard, from supply chain disruptions to labor shortages. By introducing modest parking fees, we can prevent those costs from inflating prices on critical home improvement items like tools, lumber, and hardware.”

Reacting to the report, one X user said: “Home Depot is gonna start charging for parking? So first, starting like 10 years ago home depot fires all the competent staff and hires a bunch of retards who can't find their ass with both hands. Then it becomes impossible to find anything, and they stop stocking basic...”

“Is this an April Fools joke @HomeDepot? Seems like you guys are going to lose business from this move. @Lowes has a chance to really take over here. Home Depot to Charge for Parking to Combat Inflation,” another person added on the platform, which was formerly known as Twitter.

Home Depot clarifies

Home Depot busted the rumors. In a statement, the company said that the ‘parking fees’ claim was simply an April Fools joke.

“This is an April Fools post from a tool review website. We do not charge for parking,” the multinational chain confirmed. This means, there will be no parking fees for prime locations. The ‘tool review’ article had claimed that fees would be $2 for two hours in Central Florida and up to $5 for a full day in Los Angeles. It also claimed that customers could avoid the fee by making purchases over $250, which would earn them in-store credit for parking.