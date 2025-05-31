Hormel Foods issues urgent recall of Dinty Moore beef stew: Here's what you need to know

More than 100 tons of beef stew are being urgently recalled across the U.S. after fragments of wood were found in the product. Hormel Foods, the Minnesota-based company behind popular brands like Spam and Old Smokehouse, is pulling cans of its Dinty Moore beef stew from shelves as a precaution to protect consumers. Hormel Foods recalls Dinty Moore beef stew after safety concerns.(@HormelFoods/X)

Why could the consumption of beef stew be harmful?

The FDA warned that the recalled beef stew contained “hard or sharp foreign objects in food may cause traumatic injury including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach and intestine as well as damage to the teeth and gums,” as reported by Daily Mail.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) advised that the contaminated food should not be consumed. While the small pieces can be passed through the gastrointestinal tract, larger and irregular fragments could cause harm and lead to serious health problems. These health concerns could include choking, throat lacerations, ulceration, holes in the digestive tract, or even death. Anyone in possession of these cans should either throw them away or return them to the store where they were bought.

It is yet to be determined how big the wood fragments are in the product.

How to identify the contaminated beef stew cans?

The decision to pull back the product from the market came after three complaints emerged against the food giant. The nationwide recall affects specific cans of Dinty Moore Beef Stew marked with a "Best By" date of February 2028 and the lot code T02045, which may also include an extra digit at the end.

Consumers can identify the affected products by checking for the establishment number "EST 199G" printed on the label. These recalled cans were distributed to retail stores across the United States. The customers are urged to check their pantries and avoid consuming the product due to the risk of contamination with wood fragments.