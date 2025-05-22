‘Horrible… Hatred’: What Donald Trump said on shooting at Israeli embassy

US President Donald Trump on Thursday decried the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, calling the incident a “horrible” act of antisemitic violence and demanding swift action to combat hate in America. US President Donald Trump greets troops at the Al-Udeid air base southwest of Doha.(AFP)

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!”

The attack occurred Wednesday night near Third Street and F Street NW, close to Georgetown University Law School and the FBI’s Washington field office. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a single suspect is in custody. According to Police Chief Pamela Smith, the suspect reportedly chanted “Free Free Palestine” while being detained.

The victims were identified as members of the Israeli Embassy who had been attending an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee at the museum. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the fatalities during a press briefing Thursday morning.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon condemned the attack, stating, “Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act.”

The incident has sent shockwaves through the nation's capital, drawing swift and bipartisan condemnation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the shooting “seems to be another horrific instance of antisemitism which, as we know, is all too rampant in our society.”