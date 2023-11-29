Horrifying video shows Ohio automobile shop exploding; 3 dead, 1 injured

A horrifying video has captured the moment a business exploded in Hillsboro, Ohio on Tuesday, November 28. Three people died and one person was injured as a result of the explosion. A horrifying video has captured the moment a business exploded in Hillsboro, Ohio on Tuesday (X)

A surveillance video has captured the momentwhen Jimbo's Auto Shop in southeastern Ohio burst into flames at around 4 pm. First responders had to rush to the scene to control the situation. A video shows black smoke in the air above the business that was aflame. Debris can be seen littered, and it appears as though part of the auto shop had collapsed.

While three people died, a fourth person had to be rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but they were said to be in a stable condition, according to The US Sun.

Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District Chief David Manning confirmed that there was an explosion. However, it is unclear what led to the blast.

Witnesses claimed that the ground shook from several blocks away, according to NBC affiliate WLWT. As many as eight fire departments had to work to bring the flames under control. Manning confirmed that nearby buildings were not damaged as a result of the blast. The Times-Gazette claimed that following the blast, several cars in the area were on fire.

The story will be updated when we have more information.