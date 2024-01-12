Houthi Strike: Joe Biden’s old tweet on not going back to “endless wars in Middle East” goes viral

US President Joe Biden came under fire from fellow Democrats for launching airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen without Congressional approval. He was also slammed on social media with several users picking up an old tweet panning his promise to “not go back to endless wars”. Biden is being panned for his promise to use the "military responsibility"

The US and the UK launched more than 60 strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen early on Friday to stop the Iran-backed group’s shipping attacks in the Red Sea.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

For social media users though, Biden’s action was time to re-up an old post where during a debate he had promised to use “military power responsibly”.

He had written: “As President, I will use military power responsibly and as a last resort. We will not go back to forever wars in the Middle East. #DemDebate”

A user wrote: “Narrator: "He did in fact, go back to endless wars."”

Another user wrote: “Then please stop giving my tax dollars to Israel! You are funding a forever war against Palestine. WWII ended in 1945. Haven’t we worked through our American guilt for not taking Jewish refugees during the war? We don’t owe Israel anything. Sanctions, not cash, for them”

A third pointed out: “"I will become a dictator and not ask Congress for approval. Even my own party is calling me out." " Can I have my ice cream now that I violated the Constitution?"”

The attacks against Yemen came after a series of drone and missile attacks on Iranian-backed Houthis against shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

Rep Ro Khanna wrote: “The President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another middle east (sic) conflict. That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House.”

Rep Val Hoyle also had the same view and wrote: “These airstrikes have NOT been authorized by Congress. The Constitution is clear: Congress has the sole authority to authorize military involvement in overseas conflicts. Every president must first come to Congress and ask for military authorization, regardless of party.”

Rashida Talib also criticised the President saying: “POTUS is violating Article I of the Constitution by carrying out airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval. The American people are tired of endless war.”

On the other hand, several Republicans and Democrats congratulations Biden. Senate Minority Leader and Republican Mitch McConnel said: “I welcome the U.S. and coalition operations against the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists responsible for violently disrupting international commerce in the Red Sea and attacking American vessels. President Biden’s decision to use military force against these Iranian proxies is overdue…. The United States and our allies must leave no room to doubt that the days of unanswered terrorist aggression are over.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said: “This action by U.S. and British forces is long overdue, and we must hope these operations indicate a true shift in the Biden Administration’s approach to Iran and its proxies that are engaging in such evil and wreaking such havoc. They must understand there is a serious price to pay for their global acts of terror and their attacks on U.S. personnel and commercial vessels. America must always project strength, especially in these dangerous times.”

A US official said earlier: “The United States carries a special, historic obligation to help protect and defend these arteries of global trade and commerce. And this action falls directly in line with that tradition. That is clearly reflected in both our national security strategy and the national defense strategy. It is a key conviction of the president and it is a commitment that we are prepared to uphold.”