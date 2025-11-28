How did Agnieszka Maciag die? What family said about cause of death amid cancer battles

Agnieszka Maciąg, a former supermodel, author, journalist and actress, passed away at the age of 56. The initial news of her death was acknowledged by her husband, Robert Wolański. Agnieszka Maciąg passes away(Instagram)

Wolanski wrote on Facebook, “Today my Sun went out. The Light that changed my life. It gave me Love, Strength, Faith and Trust. The Light that sheds light on our common path. Our meaning of life. Our home and place on earth. The Light that gave the miracle of birth. Now you are the Light. Be free, because you have always loved Freedom. I will always see your eyes full of Love. Your joy and the Fullness of Life will live in me forever.”

Cause of death

Meanwhile, Maciąg declared that she was fighting a cancer relapse in March 2025. In one of the groups devoted to her webinars, she talked candidly about the challenges of treatment.

However, no verified medical details or official statement from the family confirm the cause of her death as her prolonged cancer.

Who was Agnieszka Maciąg?

Maciąg first rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s, achieving significant success on international runways in fashion capitals such as Milan, Paris, and New York. She walked for globally renowned designers like Karl Lagerfeld and quickly became one of Poland’s most visible faces internationally.

In the mid-1990s, at the height of her modelling success, Maciąg chose a different path. She left the runway world behind to focus on her personal life, take on writing, and pursue spiritual and wellness-oriented work.

She began dating photographer Robert Wolaň in 1996, and the two were married in 2011. Helena is their daughter.

Over the years, she has penned several books promoting mindful living and self-care, gaining a following among readers interested in holistic health and inner well-being.

She worked as a journalist for TV4 and Polsat Cafe.

Open conversation about mental health

Maciąg was open about the difficult phases of her life. In interviews and her memoirs, she admitted to struggling with existential crises despite external glamour, acknowledging that outer success doesn’t always translate into inner peace.

She often advocated emotional honesty, self-love and psychological resilience, taking notes from her own experience as a woman and giving a space for other women.

She stepped out of the limelight to focus on introspection and spirituality.