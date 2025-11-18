How much did Larry Summers charge to speak? Harvard professor ‘deeply ashamed’ for Epstein links

Larry Summers, who served as the final Treasury secretary under Bill Clinton, has found himself embroiled in the Epstein scandal following the recent release of several emails. On Monday, Summers expressed that he felt “deeply ashamed” regarding his interactions with the convicted sex offender. He also informed CNN that he would suspend all public engagements for the time being. Larry Summers issued an apology following the recovery of his name from the emails exchanged with Epstein.(AFP)

Regarding Summers' public engagements, he reportedly charges between $50,000 and $75,000 to speak at an event, as stated by Gotham Artists. Born in Connecticut in November 1954, Summers is recognized as a prominent economist and academic leader. He obtained his bachelor's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1975.

Additionally, he earned his PhD in economics from Harvard University in 1982. Larry Summers also held the position of the 71st Secretary of the Treasury. From 2001 to 2006, he served as the President of Harvard University, a role he left after proposing that men might excel in sciences due to genetic differences when compared to women.

Larry Summer issues an apology

As previously stated, Summers issued an apology following the recovery of his name from the emails exchanged with Epstein. Summers also expressed, “I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein.”

He further indicated his intention to restore trust with those who had been very close to him. Last week, the House committee released the emails. According to CNN reports, some messages implied that Summers made sexist comments and even sought romantic advice from the convicted sex offender.

Elizabeth Warren blasts Larry Summer

United States Senator Elizabeth Warren also responded to the revelations regarding the emails that involved Summers' name. As per CNN reports, Warren urged Harvard to sever ties with Summers amidst the controversy. Warren further asserted that Summers “cannot be trusted” with students due to his past association with Epstein.

“For decades, Larry Summers has demonstrated his attraction to serving the wealthy and well connected, but his willingness to cozy up to a convicted sex offender demonstrates monumentally bad judgment,” Warren added.

Harvard commented is yet to respond

Harvard has yet to comment on the allegations and the ensuing controversy. The correspondence between Larry Summers and Epstein included discussions on political matters as well as significant political figures. They reportedly commented on a range of topics, from Iran's nuclear policy to personal romantic pursuits.