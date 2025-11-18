Who is Lisa Phillips? Epstein survivor calls of full release of files ahead of House vote: ‘Truth matters more…’

Jeffrey Epstein survivor and survivors' advocate, Lisa Phillips, has urged Congress to fully release his case files, ahead of a House vote expected this week. Lisa Phillips speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Sept. 3, in Washington.(AP)

Speaking to MS NOW, Phillips, who was abused by Epstein at age 21, said," We are getting stronger … as we rally together, we are gaining a greater understanding of what’s really going on."

Phillips condemned what she calls the political weaponization of Epstein's abuse and files. She argues that despite recent document drops (over 20,000 emails), the focus on Donald Trump distracts from broader, systemic accountability. “There still is a lot to uncover … there are many others besides Trump that need to be held responsible,” she told MS NOW.

Phillips sent the heartfelt letter to lawmakers

Phillips was one of the signatories to a heartfelt letter to lawmakers, in which she implored congressmembers to imagine if their own loved ones had been exploited. As Axios reported, the letter read, “As you gather with your family this season … imagine if they had been preyed upon … What would you want for them? … When you vote, we will remember your decision at the ballot box.”

Talking about the recent release of emails, she says that it has validated the survivors’ experiences emotionally. “We actually are feeling a lot more validated than we did standing on Capitol Hill a couple of months ago," she told MS NOW.

Phillips believes that the partial release of the file is still very far from the complete truth; however, she says, “we are getting closer,” she told Sky News.

Phillips acknowledged she doesn’t believe all the files will be made public immediately, “they’re releasing a little bit by little bit … we hope to have everything released, but it’s going to take time.”

Ghislaine Maxwell's treatment

Ghislaine Maxwell, imprisoned for her role in Epstein’s trafficking operation, has reportedly been granted a “puppy.”

Phillips, speaking about Trump's preferential treatment of Maxwell to MS NOW, said, “As a dog lover … I’m kind of furious that she has an animal to make her feel better … it doesn’t feel good for our survivors for her to have preferential treatment.”

However, she also directs that Trump is not the centre of these files but the survivors are. She says, “I do think the public and the media focuses a little bit too much on Trump and where that is very necessary, there still is a lot to uncover in those emails that will come out shortly.”