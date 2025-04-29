Menu Explore
How much does an F-18 cost? US fighter jet lost in Red Sea after falling off USS Harry S. Truman

ByShrey Banerjee
Apr 29, 2025 02:17 AM IST

A costly US fighter jet has rolled off the iconic USS Harry S. Truman and sunk into the Red Sea. Here's how pricey these F-18s are

The USS Harry S. Truman witnessed one of the most bizarre incidents in recent times. According to an announcement by the US Navy, an F/A-18 fighter jet rolled of the side of the iconic aircraft carrier and landed at the bottom of the Red Sea. At the time of the incident, there was one crew member aboard the aircraft, with another one aboard the tractor.

How much do F-18s cost? (Unsplash)
How much do F-18s cost? (Unsplash)

No lives were lost as both the crew members were able to jump out in time. However, one of them has suffered minor injuries, the US Navy stated.

How much does the aircraft cost?

A state-of-the-art aircraft like this F/A-18 fighter jet is nearly priced at $70 million, according to ABC News.

Other F-18 models, like the Super Hornet that are even more advanced, cost somewhere around a billion dollars.

ALSO READ | Newark Airport ground stop: Full list of canceled and delayed flights

(This is a developing story. Please come back for further, detailed information)

