Newark Airport ground stop: Full list of canceled and delayed flights

The Newark Airport is witnessing some major flight delays due to an equipment outage. Several major airlines are also witnessing operational trouble due to this. Newark Airport sees new trouble(Representational Image)

Here's the full list of delayed and canceled flights as of 4 p.m. EDT -

Air New Zealand, Flight No. 9533 to Los Angeles, CA

United Airlines, Flight No. 1321 to Los Angeles, CA

Virgin Australia International, Flight No. 8144 to Los Angeles, CA

Air Canada, Flight No. 3198 to Fort Myers, FL

United Airlines, Flight No. 2343 to Fort Myers, FL

Alaska Airlines, Flight No. 6815 to Chicago, IL

American Airlines, Flight No. 3789 to Chicago, IL

British Airways 4380 to Chicago

Qatar Airways 2719 to Chicago

United Airlines 337 to St Louis

Air Canada 3055 to Fort Lauderdale

Azul Airlines 7094 to Fort Lauderdale

United Airlines 2016 to Fort Lauderdale

Air France 5905 to Boston

Delta Air Lines 5829 to Boston

Israel Airlines 4189 to Boston

KLM-Royal Dutch Airlines to Boston

Scandinavian Airlines 3607 to Boston

Virgin Atlantic Airways 3775 to Boston

Air New Zealand 9127 to San Francisco

United Airlines 1215 to San Francisco

United Airlines 1882 to Raleigh/Durham

Virgin Australia International 8159 to San Francisco

Many other flights have been delayed, and the updated list can be seen on Newark Airport's official website.

What is happening at Newark Airport?



The Newark Airport's official X account recently responded to a tweet on X, saying, “There is currently a ground stop in effect for flights arriving here at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from several regions.”

Also Read: Is Newark Airport closed today? Ground stop issued as equipment outage causes major delays and flight diversions

Flight Radar 24's data suggests that departing flights from Newark Airport are being held while airborne flights are either holding or diverting.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of online discussion about the current status of Newark Airport, with some online users tweeting about their frustration. It's just not Newark Airport now, but the Teterboro Airport operations are also affected amid this.