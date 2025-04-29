Menu Explore
Is Newark Airport closed today? Ground stop issued as equipment outage causes major delays and flight diversions

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 29, 2025 01:19 AM IST

An equipment outage has caused major delays and ground stops at Newark Liberty and Teterboro airports, with several flights diverted.

An equipment outage has caused major delays at both Newark Liberty and Teterboro airports, prompting temporary ground stops for inbound flights. Several flights have been diverted as a result.

An equipment outage has caused major delays and ground stops at Newark Liberty and Teterboro airports.(UnSplash)
An equipment outage has caused major delays and ground stops at Newark Liberty and Teterboro airports.(UnSplash)

“There is currently a ground stop in effect for flights arriving here at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from several regions,” the airport confirmed in a post on X.

In a follow-up post, the airport added, “Due to FAA equipment outage, arrivals and departures are currently delayed at EWR. Please contact your airline for flight status.”

According to AirNav radar data, more than 20 flights were diverted from Newark Airport due to ongoing equipment issues.

Frustrated travelers took to X to share their experiences.

“Flying home from Costa Rica, my flight was supposed to land in Newark 45 minutes ago—but due to an “equipment issue” causing a ground stop we’ve been diverted to Philly. I live in Philly, but I can’t get off the plane. Meanwhile, the tarmac is stacked with planes refueling,” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote, "That really sucks! Still no incoming or outgoing flights at Newark Airport! All these planes just being held.”

Another person wrote, “Newark & Teterboro currently on a Ground Stop. Looks like the average forecast delay is 2 hours. I’m hearing NY TRACON has lost all radios, but can’t confirm that. LGA appears unaffected for now. This will snowball & cause cancelations later. The FAA should compensate airlines.”

Also Read: Newark Airport ground stop: Full list of canceled and delayed flights

In response to a passenger complaint, United Airlines replied on X, “Hi there. Thank you for reaching out. We apologize for any delay however, currently there is an active ground stop in Newark which you can view here: https://nasstatus.faa.gov. We appreciate your patience as we work to get you to your destination.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
