Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US Navy supercarrier USS Harry S. Truman collides with Merchant ship in Mediterranean Sea

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 13, 2025 11:01 PM IST

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Wednesday collided with M/V Besiktas-M in the Mediterranean Sea close to Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea.

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Wednesday collided with M/V Besiktas-M in the Mediterranean Sea close to Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea. According to the US Navy, the incident took place around 11:45 pm.

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is moored near Split, Croatia, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)(AP)
Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is moored near Split, Croatia, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)(AP)

The crew did not report any casualties, and the carrier did not flood, according to a statement from U.S. 6th Fleet spokeswoman Cmdr. Tim Gorman.

There is no impact on Truman's propulsion plants and the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On