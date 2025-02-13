US Navy supercarrier USS Harry S. Truman collides with Merchant ship in Mediterranean Sea

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on Wednesday collided with M/V Besiktas-M in the Mediterranean Sea close to Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea. According to the US Navy, the incident took place around 11:45 pm. Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is moored near Split, Croatia, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)(AP)

The crew did not report any casualties, and the carrier did not flood, according to a statement from U.S. 6th Fleet spokeswoman Cmdr. Tim Gorman.

There is no impact on Truman's propulsion plants and the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story