How Nick Bilton reacted to Scott Pelley's public challenge; inside the heated 60 Minutes clash

A staff meeting at 60 Minutes turned tense on Monday when correspondent Scott Pelley openly challenged newly appointed executive producer Nick Bilton over recent changes at the CBS news program. Bilton remained calm throughout the exchange and repeatedly defended his decision to take on the role despite growing opposition from staff members. Nick Bilton remained calm as Scott Pelley openly challenged him during a dramatic 60 Minutes staff meeting. (nickbilton.com)

How Bilton handled the most hostile first day in TV News The Monday morning meeting at 60 Minutes' Midtown Manhattan headquarters was meant to be a simple introduction. Bilton, a tech journalist and filmmaker with no traditional broadcast news experience, had just been appointed executive producer as part of a major shake-up at the show. CBS had fired previous executive producer Tanya Simon, her deputy and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, a move that veteran journalist Scott Pelley has referred to as “Black Thursday.”

Bilton opened by trying to be calm, “For me, the journalism is the journalism,” he told staff. "That is why I am here. That is why we are all here." He also moved to shut down rumors about drastically changing the show's format. “The rumors people are spreading, that I'm going to turn the show into 60 one-minute episodes, that it's going to be like TikTok, that is not changing. The show is going to stay exactly like it is for now,” he said.

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Pelley called him out and Bilton fired back When Bilton defended network chief Bari Weiss by saying “Bari loves this institution. She loves ‘60 Minutes,’” Pelley cut him off immediately. “She is murdering ‘60 Minutes,’” the veteran correspondent shot back. "She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it, and she's been doing exactly that." Pelley also went after Bilton directly, saying he had “slender qualifications” for the job and questioned why anyone should expect things to improve under the new leadership.

Bilton did not take the bait. “I will show you. That's what I have to say,” he responded calmly.

When Pelley pushed further, asking why Bilton had even accepted a job “knowing that you will never be welcome here,” Bilton held his ground. “I have no problem taking a job in a place that I am not welcome in,” he said. “I don't think that will be the case.” He then drew a clear line. “You are not going to intimidate me in front of this group of people. I want that to be clear,” he said, per the New York Times.

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So what does Bilton actually want to do with the show? Despite the rocky start, Bilton has a clear vision and expand 60 Minutes beyond television and take it to where younger audiences already are, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He almost did not take the job at all. “I didn't really have a desire to come back to journalism, quite frankly,” he said. “I felt like the ability to tell stories onscreen was the future of my next era of storytelling.” But he could not let it go. “I couldn't stop thinking about it. I was working on all these screenplays, and all I could think about was 60 Minutes.”

His plan is to get 60 Minutes on TikTok, YouTube, and Reels, not just on CBS on Sunday nights. “Once a week for one hour, one evening, you have this incredible show, which is usually three small, short documentaries, and to me it's crazy that that's where it ends,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.