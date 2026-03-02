How to apply for the 2026 RESTART grants: $81 million for reentry job training and registered apprenticeships

The US Department of Labor has announced about $81 million in grant funding to help people returning to their communities after incarceration. The money will be provided through the Reentry Employment in Skilled Trades, Advanced Manufacturing, Registered Apprenticeships, and Training (RESTART) initiative. These grants are meant to help formerly incarcerated individuals get job training, gain work experience and find jobs in skilled trades and other in-demand fields. The funding opportunity announcement was issued on February 25, 2026. (UnSplash)

“Through our RESTART Program, the Labor Department is offering Americans with a criminal background an opportunity to learn in-demand skills and find mortgage-paying jobs”, said US Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

“The Trump Administration remains committed to building a skilled workforce that will drive our economy into the future and help every American worker become self-sufficient.” he added.

Who the RESTART initiative supports The RESTART initiative supports workforce readiness and employment for three groups, youth ages from 15 to 17, young adults ages from 18 to 24 and adults age from 25 and older. Funding will be awarded to eligible organizations to create programs that train ex-offenders for high-need jobs in the United States and help them become productive members of the US economy.

The grants will support programs like pre-apprenticeships, hands-on job training, lessons in artificial intelligence and digital skills, earning job certificates, and paid work experience. The main goal is to help participants join Registered Apprenticeship programs. Priority will be given to groups that focus on shipbuilding and those that partner with Registered Apprenticeship sponsors.

The Department of Labor plans to support up to 20 RESTART projects across the country. About $30 million will be given to national or regional organizations that serve youth and young adults with each award up to $5.1 million. The rest of the funding will go to states, territories and tribes for state-led projects linked to the public workforce system under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. These projects will use existing workforce systems to help continue the programs even after the grant period ends.

Steps to apply for the grants and important dates Organizations interested in applying should follow these steps:

Step 1: Get Registered through the official website- grants.gov.

Step 2: Find the ‘Open Grant Opportunities’ in the website.

Step 3: Understand the application and check the eligibility

Step 4: Develop the application by preparing and completing all required parts of the application.

Step 5: Submit the application and undergo evaluation by sending in the completed application for review and assessment.

Step 6: If awarded then manage the grant through GrantSolutions.

The funding opportunity announcement was issued on February 25, 2026 and the last date to apply is April 15, 2026.