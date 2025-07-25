How to End the Epstein Follies

Are there grown-ups left in Washington? Politicians who have never seen the government files on Jeffrey Epstein are demanding full “transparency,” which is easy to say if you aren’t responsible for the consequences of disseminating unproved accusations, victim details, hearsay, and who knows what else, even as law enforcement thinks that none of it supports further criminal investigation.

The House is breaking early for the summer to avoid votes on forcing disclosure. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel now insist the files contain plenty of child porn that Epstein downloaded, but no “client list” or predicate for new charges. But Ms. Bondi and Mr. Patel previously fueled the idea that more would be coming that might unravel a grand conspiracy, and they also won their offices because of loyalty to Mr. Trump.

President Biden held the keys to the Epstein file cabinet for four years after the man killed himself in his jail cell in 2019. Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. As for the rest of the material, Mr. Biden’s appointees apparently came to a similar conclusion that it was unactionable. Democrats indicted Mr. Trump four times in 2023, and if he was implicated in the Epstein files, wouldn’t they have acted then?

Yet Democrats today are trolling Mr. Trump for fun and political profit, accusing him of covering up damaging information that the Biden Administration also didn’t release. “The American people have a right to know what happened,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said this week. He suggested the House GOP maybe “declared the ‘Epstein Recess’ to give Trump time to prepare papers for the pardon of Ghislaine Maxwell.”

The Trump Administration has tried to placate Epstein theorists. In February a group of MAGA influencers brought to the White House were given binders labeled, “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.” When this material was found to include little new information, Ms. Bondi blamed the FBI for withholding other documents, and she soon assured the public that another “truckload” of evidence had just arrived.

In March the Journal reported that federal agents going through the documents were told to redact identifying information of victims, but not other names, meaning “details of witnesses, victims’ relatives and people close to them could become public.” If reviewers came across clothed photographs, they were told “to only black out the victim’s face.”

Ultimately, the Justice Department and FBI determined that no further disclosure is appropriate. “Sensitive information relating to these victims is intertwined throughout the materials,” they said. “This includes specific details such as victim names and likenesses, physical descriptions, places of birth, associates, and employment history.” Much of the evidence is sealed by court order, and “only a fraction” would have been aired at Epstein’s trial.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said this week he stands by that memo, even as he was dispatched to interview Ms. Maxwell. If she “has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Mr. Blanche said. One presumes the feds asked that question as they put her on trial, convicted her, and sentenced her to prison for 20 years.

The Journal broke the story Wednesday that Mr. Bondi informed Mr. Trump in May that his name appears in the files, along with hundreds of other people. This is news, especially given that Mr. Trump has denied being told any such thing. But it’s hardly a shock that Mr. Trump appears in the material, since the two once socialized together. One Epstein victim alleged she was pulled into the abuser’s orbit while working at Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Trump later kicked Epstein out of the club.

***

If Ms. Bondi and Mr. Patel are now telling the truth about the contents of the Epstein files, then what’s needed are officials who will take the responsibility—and then take the heat—for declining to publish documents that could hurt victims and ruin reputations without a criminal case. It’s too bad Mr. Trump didn’t pick an Attorney General in the mold of Bill Barr, an experienced hand who could offer that kind of straight talk without worrying about the conspiracy-minded podcast attacks.

But perhaps Ms. Bondi and Mr. Patel could call a news conference, provide context on the mentions of Mr. Trump, and explain why releasing raw files could do more harm than good. Bring FBI deputy director Dan Bongino, if he’ll show up. Then they and Mr. Trump could tell the public that the files didn’t live up to the hype, including theirs before they took office, the case is closed, and that’s that.