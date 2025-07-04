How Big Beautiful Bill will change tax by income bracket. Here are the details

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed by Congress on Thursday and expected to be signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, will bring several changes to your income tax. Americans across income brackets will take a hit. Big Beautiful Bill is expected to bring several changes to income tax(Getty Images via AFP)

According to an analysis from the Tax Policy Center, about 85% of households would get a tax cut in 2026 after the Big Beautiful Bill was passed. The center further estimates that by 2030, only about 70% of households will continue to have a tax break, and nearly 60% of the tax benefits will go to people with annual incomes of about or over $217,000.

Here is a breakdown of the tax changes by income bracket, effective mostly from December 31, 2024, or January 1, 2025.

Low-Income Households (Under $50,000 AGI)

Households earning $40,000–$50,000 receive a $630 tax cut (1.5% after-tax income increase). Those below $34,600 (bottom quintile) get a $150 cut (0.8% increase).

Child Tax Credit (CTC): Permanently raised to $2,200 (2025, inflation-adjusted), with a $1,400 refundable Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).

Standard Deduction: Permanently increased to $15,750 (single) or $31,500 (joint), with an additional $750 (2025–2028).

Offset by Cuts: $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts may leave 12 million uninsured by 2034, and SNAP work requirements (80 hours/month) could disenroll millions, negating tax benefits.

Middle-Income Households ($50,000–$200,000 AGI)

Households earning $50,000–$75,000 gain a $1,000 cut (1.9% increase). Those earning $75,000–$100,000 receive $1,700 (2.3% increase), and $100,000–$200,000 get $3,000 (2.5% increase).

No Tax on Tips/Overtime: Deductions for tips (up to $25,000) and overtime (up to $12,500 single, $25,000 joint) for incomes under $150,000 (single) or $300,000 (joint), effective 2025–2028.

SALT Deduction: Increased to $40,000 (2025–2029, inflation-adjusted), phasing out at $500,000, benefiting high-tax state residents.

High-Income Households ($217,000+ AGI)

Households earning $217,000–$318,000 see a $5,400 cut (2.6% increase). Those earning $318,000–$460,000 (90th–95th percentile) gain $8,900 (3.1% increase). $460,000–$1.1 million receive $21,000 (4.4% increase), per web:15. The top 1% (>$1.1 million) and 0.1% (>$5 million) get 3.5% and 3.2% increases, respectively, averaging $12,500 for the top quintile.

Estate Tax: Exemption rises to $15 million (single, $30 million joint), permanent from 2026.

QBI Deduction: Increased to 23% for pass-through businesses, permanent.

Other New Tax Cuts

Senior Deduction: A $6,000 deduction for those over 65, effective 2025–2028, reduces Social Security tax liability.

Car Loan Interest: Up to $2,500 deductible for incomes under $150,000, effective 2025.

Temporary Provisions: The senior, tips, and overtime deductions expire in 2028, with 70% of households retaining tax breaks by 2030, down from 85% in 2026.