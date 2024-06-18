 Hunter Biden asks for new trial in gun case, but scraps request minutes later - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hunter Biden asks for new trial in gun case, but scraps request minutes later

BySumanti Sen
Jun 18, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Hunter Biden’s lawyer on Monday, June 17, asked for a new trial based on a technicality – but mysteriously cancelled the request just minutes later.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer on Monday, June 17, asked for a new trial based on a technicality days after his conviction – but mysteriously cancelled the request just minutes later. Hunter was found guilty of lying about his drug addiction to purchase a gun back in 2018, and could face up to 25 years in prison.

Hunter Biden's lawyer asks for new trial in gun case, but scraps request minutes later (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)
Hunter Biden's lawyer asks for new trial in gun case, but scraps request minutes later (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)

Why was the request cancelled?

The lawyers of the first son filed papers in Delaware federal court Monday morning, pointing out that because of the Philadelphia-based Third Circuit Court of Appeals’ pending rulings, trial judge Maryellen Noreika did not have jurisdiction over Hunter’s case. Multiple motions to toss the charges against Hunter had been rejected by Noreika, even after arguments that the case violated his Second Amendment rights.The appeals court has not ruled on a request to have the question reconsidered by the full Third Circuit even though a three-judge panel upheld the judge’s rulings.

“The Third Circuit, however, did not then and has not yet issued its mandate as to the orders dismissing either appeal,” Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell wrote in the filing, according to New York Post. “Thus, when this Court empaneled the jury on June 3, 2024 and proceeded to trial, it was without jurisdiction to do so.”

However, it appeared as though the motion had been rescinded just moments later. “The Motion for a New Trial… has been deleted at the request of counsel,” said a note in the court docket. It is unclear why the motion was scrapped.

On May 9, the Third Circuit rejected one of Hunter’s appeals. Then on May 28, the appellate court shot down Hunter’s other bid to toss the three gun charges.

A federal jury found Hunter guilty on all three federal felony gun charges he was facing. He was accused of violating laws that are in place to prevent drug addicts from owning guns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Hunter Biden asks for new trial in gun case, but scraps request minutes later
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On