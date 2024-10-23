Menu Explore
Hurricane Kristy strengthens into Category 3 storm in Pacific Ocean

AP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Oct 23, 2024 09:49 PM IST

Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 3 storm in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday and was expected to remain away from land as it grows more powerful, forecasters said.

Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 3 storm in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday and was expected to remain away from land as it grows more powerful, forecasters said.

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 shows Hurricane Kristy. (NOAA via AP)
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 shows Hurricane Kristy. (NOAA via AP)(AP)

The storm was 650 miles (1,045 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, and was moving west at 20 mph (31 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph), according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Waves generated by Kristy will affect portions of the west coast of the Baja California peninsula late this week, the center said, and those are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Kristy became a tropical storm Monday off of Mexico’s southern Pacific coast before strengthening Tuesday into a hurricane. Steady to rapid strengthening was expected Wednesday and Thursday, before it starts to gradually weaken beginning on Friday, forecasters said.

The storm was expected to continue moving over open waters. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

“This one is moving due westward at a quick forward speed well out to sea, so no concerns for land,” said Brad Reinhart, a senior hurricane specialist at the center.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Oscar disintegrated into tropical remnants Tuesday after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday. The island is recovering from flooding and power outages.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
