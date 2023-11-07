close_game
News / World News / Us News / 'I did it on purpose': 'Terrorist' Indiana woman arrested after plowing car into what she believed was a Jewish school

BySumanti Sen
Nov 07, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Late last week, Ruba Almaghtheh allegedly backed her car into a building associated with Black Hebrew Israelites in Indianapolis

An Indiana woman has been arrested for allegedly plowing her car into what she believed was a Jewish school. Police have described Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, as a “terrorist.”

Police have described Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, as a “terrorist (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
Late last week, Ruba allegedly backed her car into a building associated with Black Hebrew Israelites in Indianapolis, Fox 59 reported. At the time, multiple children and adults were inside the building. Police believe she targeted the building as she was offended by a “Hebrew Israelite” symbol kept in front of it. The building houses the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge. 

“Yes. I did it on purpose,” Ruba reportedly said after her arrest. Cops said that she kept referring to the building as the “Israel school” and made references to “her people back in Palestine.” According to a statement provided to ABC News, Ruba told a cop during her arrest that he watched the news and couldn't breathe anymore.”

However, as per the Anti-Defamation League, the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge is a sect of the Black Hebrew Israelites. According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, a Jewish community security program called Safe Indiana is working with police in the investigation. 

“Safety and security for our community is of the utmost importance, and we are more secure and prepared than ever before,” the federation said in a statement. “Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to (report promptly) to the appropriate authorities.”

Police confirmed that Ruba was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness, and is set to make an initial court appearance on Wednesday, November 8. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the FBI, who has been informed about the incident, is working with the police department. 

