ICE's next big detention plan revealed after Alligator Alcatraz ‘failure’; key Trump swing state on alert

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has made its next big plan after raiding several big cities, including Los Angeles, and helping build a detention facility - Alligator Alcatraz. The Bulwark cited sources to report that the ICE is now planning arrests and detentions across Arizona, especially in Phoenix. ICE is planning to run a deportation operation in Arizona(REUTERS)

Three former DHS officials in contact with their former colleagues told the publication that Trump officials have said the Democratic-led city (Phoenix) is the next big focus of arrests, detentions, and deportations. This operation, not confirmed by the White House, DHS, or ICE, is expected to target Arizona, which voted for Biden before swinging to Trump in 2024.

The Bulwark further states that the ICE is ‘flush with cash’ following the Big Beautiful Bill vote. This comes after the Washington Post reported that the agency is planning to construct seven large-scale industrial holding centers, including one in Glendale.

“Right now, if you put 5,000 more beds in Phoenix, you have more expansive throughput,” a former senior DHS official told the Bulwark. “Arizona becomes another hub like [the Rio Grande Processing Center],” the official added.

Alligator Alcatraz backlash

This comes months after the Trump administration faced backlash over its detention facility in Florida - Alligator Alcatraz.

Andrea Flores, who served as the director of border management on the National Security Council during the Biden administration, called the Alligator Alcatraz a failure.

“Alligator Alcatraz was unique and also a failure. It didn’t necessarily ramp up deportations; it just put them in intensely inhumane conditions.”

Responding to the Bulwark's request for a comment on ICE's new plans, Rep. Adelita Grijalva said: “Here, specifically in Southern Arizona, we’ve been anticipating something like this happening. In Tucson, the mayors met with Pima County elected officials and the Tucson police department, who have all taken strong positions that none of our government resources are going to be used to help ICE in any way.”

“I don’t want any kind of detention facility here, people languishing, given no kind of process at all. I have not been able to see constituents in Florence and Eloy, so I think I’m just going to start showing up. They have to meet that quota, and the only way to do it is illegally.