News / World News / US News / Illinois judge kicks Donald Trump off the state ballot, third state to take action

Illinois judge kicks Donald Trump off the state ballot, third state to take action

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 29, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Illinois judge rules Trump participated in insurrection, barred from primary ballot. Cloud of uncertainty surrounds around March election.

On Wednesday, an Illinois state judge ruled that former President Donald Trump had participated in an insurrection and was not allowed to be on the state’s primary ballot.

A Cook County judge ordered the Illinois State Board of Elections to take former President Donald Trump's name off of the state's March 19 primary ballot Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, but placed her order on hold until Friday to allow an appeal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
A Cook County judge ordered the Illinois State Board of Elections to take former President Donald Trump's name off of the state's March 19 primary ballot Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, but placed her order on hold until Friday to allow an appeal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

This decision creates doubt for the state’s March election, where early voting has already started.

It also makes it more urgent for the US Supreme Court to give a national answer to the questions that have been raised about Trump’s ability to be on ballots in more than 30 states.

The judge, Tracie R. Porter of the State Circuit Court in Cook County, said the State Board of Elections had made a mistake in rejecting an attempt to remove Trump and said the board “shall remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the general primary election on March 19, 2024, or cause any votes cast for him to be suppressed.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

