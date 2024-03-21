‘I'm ready to work’: Ashwin Ramaswami launches campaign for Georgia Senate Seat against 'fake elector' Shawn Still

Ashwin Ramaswami on Wednesday officially launched his campaign as the Democratic party nominee for State Senate in Georgia's 48th district ahead of the upcoming election. Ashwin Ramaswamy said he is ready to work towards Georgia that passes common-sense gun safety measures and protects every family's freedom to control their reproductive healthcare(X@ashwinforga)

Ramaswamy, a 24-year-old software engineer, is the first Indian-American from Generation Z who is eyeing a state or federal legislative position in the United States.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said: "Today, I officially launched my General Election campaign as the Democratic nominee for GA State Senate District 48."

What is Ashwin Ramaswami's vision?

Appealing to voters to move away from partisan extremists and election deniers, Ramaswami emphasised the need to work towards Georgia “where every family lives in a community with safe streets and strong schools, and where every Georgian has the healthcare they need”.

“I am ready to work for Georgia that provides healthcare for all working families by expanding Medicaid. I am ready to work for Georgia that passes common-sense gun safety measures and protects every family's freedom to control their reproductive healthcare.,” he asserted.

He further outlined how he is different and better from the current Georgia State Senator Shawn Still, noting that while the current state senator checks all the boxes for a typical Georgia politician, it's time for a new set.

Ramaswami targeted the Republican Senator Still, who is one of the nineteen defendants accused in the Georgia election tampering case, saying the only thing that is "standing in our way are the politicians of yesterday". In the video, he charged Shawn Still of "scheming" with former US President Donald Trump to steal the people's votes.

"I'm an election security expert running in my hometown against a fake elector who was indicted with Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election results," he said. The State Senator is currently under investigation in the case.

All you need to about Ashwin Ramaswami

Ramaswami, the child of immigrants, was born and raised in Johns Creek. His parents moved to the United States from Tamil Nadu in 1990. He holds graduation in computer science from Stanford in 2021.

He has worked with several organisations, startups, and small businesses. As a public servant, he has worked with cybersecurity and election security teams and also cooperated with state and municipal election offices to safeguard the 2020 and 2022 polls.

If Ramaswami win the elections, he will become Georgia's first Generation Z state senator, with degrees in both law and computer science.