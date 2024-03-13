Big relief for Trump as judge McAfee quashes six charges against ex-US President in Georgia election interference case

A Fulton County judge on Wednesday dismissed several counts brought against former President Donald Trump and his aides in the Georgia 2020 election interference case. Former US President Donald Trump now faces ten criminal counts in Georgia, rather than thirteen.(REUTERS)

Trump now faces ten criminal counts in Georgia, rather than thirteen.

Judge Scott McAfee consented to grant defendants' motions to dismiss six counts in the indictment, writing in an order on that: "The Court's concern is less that the State has failed to allege sufficient conduct of the Defendants - in fact, it has alleged an abundance." However, the undersigned believes that a lack of specificity about a crucial legal element is "fatal".

Trump and the other 14 co-accused in the Georgia election interference case are still facing allegations of racketeering and other felonies.

"As written, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission, i.e., the underlying felony solicited," the judge wrote, as per Fox News. "They do not give the Defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently, as the Defendants could have violated the Constitutions and thus the statute in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways."

Georgia election interference case: All you need to know about charges against Trump

Georgia state law bans any employee of the government from deliberately and intentionally breaking the provisions of his or her oath as required by law. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accused Trump and six co-defendants of unlawfully attempting to encourage several state officials to breach their oaths in order to invalidate Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

The indictment alleges that Trump and his then-chief of staff Mark Meadows attempted to persuade Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to nullify the election.

McAfee claimed that the conviction should have included a fundamental felony requested by the defendants, stressing that “a naked charge of solicitation cannot survive unless accompanied by additional elements establishing the solicited felony.”

Other than supervising the election racketeering case against Trump, McAfee is hearing charges from a few co-defendants that Willis recruited special counsel Nathan Wade while they were involved in secret relationship and profited financially from his hiring.

McAfee is also reviewing the information provided at the hearing and is anticipated to make the decision whether Willis and her teammates should be excluded from the case within the next two weeks.

At the beginning of the hearings this month, McAfee cleared that disqualification “can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts and is attempting to postpone any trials until after the presidential election as he is set to face Biden in the 2024 White House race this November.