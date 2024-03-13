Cori Bush faces backlash for using ‘racist slur’ against Donald Trump; ‘She's a crook and danger to US'

US House Rep. Cori Bush slammed former US President Donald Trump as a "White Supremacist-in-Chief" during a congressional hearing, sparking a debate on racism online. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Hur, Tuesday March 12, 2024. (AP)

She made the statement while grilling former special counsel Robert Hur, who testified on Capitol Hill about his damning report on US President Joe Biden, in which he described him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

"As my colleagues have pointed out, President Biden fully complied with the investigation conducted by special counsel Hur who did not find evidence sufficient to warrant criminal charges," Bush said. "Despite this outcome, Republicans have used the special counsel's report to further their long-standing efforts to reelect the former white-supremacist-in-chief Donald Trump."

As her statement sparked outrage, she went on to say on X (formerly Twitter):"I said what I said [shrug emoji] Donald Trump is the former White Supremacist-in-Chief."

The lawmaker defended her serious stance against Trump by posting a clip of the statements on her congressional X account.

Rep. Bush wrote, "Another day, another sham GOP hearing to run interference for Donald Trump. As I said during the hearing—our country deserves better than this GOP clown show.”

On Tuesday, Trump secured the requisite delegates to clinch the GOP presidential nomination for the third time in a row, paving the way for a November rematch with Biden. In response, President Joe Biden echoed similar sentiments with Bush's remarks, stressing Trump “is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America.”

Cori Bush chastised for using ‘racist slur’ against Trump

Soon after her remarks surface on social media, ‘Cori Bush’ started trending on X. Condemning Bush, several X users accused her of using a “racist slur” against Trump.

“Someone needs to permanently remove @CoriBush from Government office. She is a crook, racist and danger to this country,” one X user wrote.

“The Democrats are running out of names to call the Republicans,” another wrote.

“I can only imagine if this same name calling were thrown in the other direction what the outcome would be. This woman has no business being allowed to speak at this hearing,” a third user added.

“She called the former President a White Supremacist - with ZERO evidence. She used a RACIAL SLUR and she should be censured or reprimanded! She should be sued for defamation or slander,” a fourth X user chimed in.

Libs of TikTok slammed her for not saying a word about Kailee, a student from Hazelwood East High School who remains in critical condition after being brutally beaten by a black teen.

Earlier, Bush referred to Trump as a white supremacist during a session held after the deadly attack on the US Capitol in 2021, when lawmakers were discussing whether to impeach Trump for another time.

Bush is a notable member of "The Squad," which includes House members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar. These lawmakers have gained prominence in Congress for their outspoken criticisms of GOPs, and they are frequently targeted by conservatives who disagree with their policy positions.