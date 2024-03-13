 US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump and Biden rematch a done deal now - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump and Biden rematch a done deal now

US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump and Biden rematch a done deal now

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 13, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Get ready for a déjà vu showdown as Joe Biden and Donald Trump secure their party nominations for presidential race.

Current US President Joe Biden and the former US President Donald Trump have each clinched a Democratic and Republican presidential nomination for themselves on Tuesday. This plays into the possibility that there is a likelihood of another general election, which was done just the same as the previous general election and the voters are bored with all the trouble.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump win primary victories in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington (AP Photo, File)(AP)
Joe Biden and Donald Trump win primary victories in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington (AP Photo, File)(AP)

There are 238 days until Nov. 5, the day of the presidential election.



During the primary in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state the two candidates became winners while it was close. As the only contenders who could be seriously considered for their party's nomination, both of them had such a massive advantage that thwarting their path to official nominations at the summer conventions was highly improbable.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

© 2024 HindustanTimes
