Donald Trump blasted for autographing Laken Riley's photo, misspelling her name: ‘Morally bankrupt’

Donald Trump is under fire after images surfaced on social media showing him holding a photo of Laken Riley, which he had autographed. On the photograph, which reads ‘Say her name,’ Trump spelled her name wrong. Instead of ‘Laken,’ the former president wrote, “I love you Lakan”. Trump reportedly posted the photo on his website. Donald Trump blasted for autographing Laken Riley's photo (REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo)(REUTERS)

When Donald Trump met Laken Riley’s family

The picture was reportedly taken on March 9, when Trump met Riley’s parents backstage before speaking at a rally in Georgia. "I met her beautiful mother and family backstage," Trump told the crowd in Rome. "They said she was like the best. She was always the best to us. They admit that she was the best, and she was the first in her class. She was going to be the best nurse. She was the best nursing student. She was always the best. She was the brightest light in every room, they told me."

Trump is being slammed shortly after president Joe Biden was blasted for saying Riley’s name wrong during his State of the Union address. He failed to apologise for his mistake, but later said he regrets referring to Riley’s killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, as an “illegal” during his speech.

While campaigning in Georgia, Trump slammed Biden, saying, “Joe Biden went on television and apologized for calling Laken murderer an illegal. Biden should be apologizing for apologizing to this killer."

Trump’s recent photo, showing him holding Riley’s picture with his autograph on it, has sparked controversy. In the photo, Trump is seen with a wide smile on his face.

‘Why is he so happy holding a photo of a deceased girl?’

Many flocked to the comment section, slamming Trump. “Looks to me like he misspelled her name,” one user said. “This is gross. So gross,” one said, while another user wrote, “Only Trump would misspell her name on a poster that literally says, “Say Her Name” and then sign it. It’s Laken not “Lakan”. “And smiling about it. these people are morally bankrupt!” one user said.

“You know it never fails, every time I think he can't go any lower, he finds a depression in the muck,” one user said, while another wrote, “Exploiting this poor girl, it’s sad.” “And spelled her name wrong. And said I love you,” one user said. “And why is he so happy holding a photo of a deceased girl?” one wrote.