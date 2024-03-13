Robert Hur stands firm with his decision not to charge Joe Biden. Here are 5 key takeaways from the testimony

Robert Hur, the special counsel appointed to investigate President Joe Biden’s management of classified documents, appeared before a House committee on Tuesday. The session was marked by intense exchanges, with Hur facing critical questions from both Democratic and Republican members. Special Counsel Robert Hur testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on his probe into US President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified materials after serving as vice president, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 12, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

5 key points from the hearing by the House judiciary committee included:

Hur sees Biden as a ‘sympathetic’ one

Special counsel Hur defended his report on Biden, stating no criminal charges were warranted. He noted that Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials” but believed a jury would see Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Addressing the criticism, Hur clarified, “My task was to determine whether the president retained or disclosed national defence information ‘willfully’… My assessment… about the relevance of the president’s memory was necessary and accurate and fair.” He denied concluding Biden was “senile,” asserting, “That conclusion does not appear in my report.”

Hur says he stayed neutral and ‘Politics played no part whatsoever’ in his investigation

In a recent hearing, Hur maintained his neutrality while declining to dismiss the possibility of joining a future Trump administration. The committee’s Democrats levelled accusations at Hur, suggesting he had a hand in influencing the 2024 election by authoring a report that cast President Biden in a negative light, despite Hur’s conclusion that no charges against the president were warranted.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff of California confronted Hur, stating, “You cannot tell me you’re so naive as to think your words would not have created a political firestorm,” and added, “You were not born yesterday. You understood exactly what you were doing.”

Hur stood firm against these claims, assuring Schiff, “Politics played no part whatsoever in my investigative steps.”

However, when pressed on whether he would consider a role in Trump’s administration should the former president be re-elected, Hur remained noncommittal.

“I’m not here to speak about what may or may not happen in the future,” Hur responded, sidestepping the question.

Matt Gaetz slams Hur's decision not to charge Biden, alleges double standard in Justice

Republicans have accused Democrats of a double standard in justice, contrasting Trump’s indictment with Biden’s case. Matt Gaetz criticized the decision not to charge Biden, calling it the “senile cooperator theory.” He stated, “Biden and Trump should have been treated equally. They weren’t. And that is the double standard that I think a lot of Americans are concerned about.”

Democrats, like Jerry Nadler, countered by highlighting Trump’s refusal to return classified documents. Nadler questioned, “What kind of man bungles not one, but dozens of opportunities to avoid criminal liability? What must that say about his mental state?” He also dismissed claims of a biased justice system, saying, “House Republicans may be desperate to convince America that white conservative men are on the losing end of a two-tiered justice system – a theory that appeals to the Maga crowd but has no basis in reality.”

Hur says he didn't ‘exonerate’ Biden

During a discussion about the decision not to charge President Biden, Pramila Jayapal confronted the special counsel, asserting, “You exonerated him.” The special counsel, Hur, clarified, “I did not exonerate him. That word does not appear in the report.”

House Democrats release Biden interview transcripts

House judiciary committee Democrats released transcripts of Biden’s interviews with Hur, showing discrepancies with their public statements.

Hur’s report suggested Biden forgot when his son died, which Biden angrily denied, saying, “How in the hell dare he raise that? … it wasn’t any of their damn business.”

The transcripts, however, did not show Hur asking about Beau Biden’s death date but rather about document locations post-White House, to which Biden referenced his son’s death, saying, “Oh, God, May 30.” Confusion arose when Biden couldn’t recall the year, later confirmed by an aide as 2015. Despite some memory lapses on document transfer details, Biden provided precise recollections on other matters, prompting Hur to comment on his “photographic” memory of his home.