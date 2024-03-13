 Joe Biden clinches 2024 Democratic nomination - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Joe Biden clinches Democratic nomination after winning Georgia, and Mississippi primaries, Donald Trump trails close

Joe Biden clinches Democratic nomination after winning Georgia, and Mississippi primaries, Donald Trump trails close

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 13, 2024 07:07 AM IST

Donald Trump expected to secure Republican nomination as Joe Biden clinches Democratic nomination.

In the Democratic primary for the 2024 election on Tuesday night, US President Joe Biden secured the nomination by coming first in the Georgia, Mississippi, and Northern Mariana Islands Presidential contests.

FILE - President Joe Biden waves to supporters after speaking at a campaign event, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Biden has formally clinched a second straight Democratic nomination. Now his party’s presumptive nominee, he faces an all-but-certain rematch with former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(AP)
FILE - President Joe Biden waves to supporters after speaking at a campaign event, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Biden has formally clinched a second straight Democratic nomination. Now his party’s presumptive nominee, he faces an all-but-certain rematch with former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(AP)

Pocketing the second nomination, the incumbent, obviously, collected more than the 1,968 pledged delegates, which made him the most likely nominee, underscoring his position.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Democratic Party is allotted 4,672 delegates – this number is the total number of all the delegates. The Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August will serve as the venue for making the nomination official. Besides, to be officially nominated, the would-be Democratic presidential candidate has to obtain the majority of the delegates voted during the Democratic National Convention.

Meanwhile, the leading Republican candidate, Donald Trump, is anticipated to clinch the Republican nomination following the conclusion of the Hawaii Republican caucus.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for latest updates}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On