Joe Biden clinches Democratic nomination after winning Georgia, and Mississippi primaries, Donald Trump trails close

In the Democratic primary for the 2024 election on Tuesday night, US President Joe Biden secured the nomination by coming first in the Georgia, Mississippi, and Northern Mariana Islands Presidential contests. FILE - President Joe Biden waves to supporters after speaking at a campaign event, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Biden has formally clinched a second straight Democratic nomination. Now his party’s presumptive nominee, he faces an all-but-certain rematch with former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(AP)

Pocketing the second nomination, the incumbent, obviously, collected more than the 1,968 pledged delegates, which made him the most likely nominee, underscoring his position.

The Democratic Party is allotted 4,672 delegates – this number is the total number of all the delegates. The Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August will serve as the venue for making the nomination official. Besides, to be officially nominated, the would-be Democratic presidential candidate has to obtain the majority of the delegates voted during the Democratic National Convention.

Meanwhile, the leading Republican candidate, Donald Trump, is anticipated to clinch the Republican nomination following the conclusion of the Hawaii Republican caucus.

