Who is Lamor Miller-Whitehead? A pastor's tale from preaching to deceit

Lamor Miller-Whitehead, a name known for controversy, is a Brooklyn pastor recognized for two things: his flamboyant display of wealth and his recent legal troubles. FILE - Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead speaks with the media, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in New York. Miller-Whitehead, a Brooklyn preacher known for his flashy lifestyle and who boasted of his friendship with New York City’s mayor, was found guilty in federal court Monday, March 11, 2024, of wire fraud, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(AP)

Miller-Whitehead’s past is checkered. In 2008, he was convicted of running an extensive fraud scheme, serving time in Sing Sing prison. However, upon his release, he emerged as a charismatic leader, founding the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries.

Whitehead is not your typical preacher. He revelled in a lavish lifestyle, sporting designer suits and expensive jewellery while cruising around in luxury cars. This extravagance earned him the nickname “The Bling Bishop.”

Charges against Whitehead:

Lamor Miller-Whitehead, 45, was convicted on five counts including wire fraud, attempted extortion, and lying to the FBI.

He was later accused of defrauding an elderly parishioner, Pauline Anderson, of £90,000, her life savings, allegedly promising to buy her a house but spending the money on himself. Pauline Anderson described Whitehead as a "man of God" and expressed her trust in him, saying, "I believed him as the leader of his church." The jury rejected defence attempts to blame Anderson's son for her loss and found Whitehead guilty on all counts.

Whitehead also attempted to convince Brandon Belmonte to lend him £500,000, in exchange promising access to Mayor Eric Adams. Prosecutor Derek Wikstrom stated, "He was lying about the access, he was lying about the influence, he was lying about all of it." During the closing argument, prosecutor Wikstrom further charged Whitehead with lying in his testimony. Whitehead discussed his Brooklyn roots and his unwillingness to assist the FBI in their efforts to implicate the mayor in his testimony.

Preachings of Prosperity:

Whitehead's followers admired his prosperity, believing it to be a sign of God's favour.

His preachings reportedly focused on a belief system that equates financial blessings with God's favour. This message resonated with some, but people now question the legitimacy of these preachings in light of the charges against him.

A jury found Whitehead guilty on all counts in March 2024. Whitehead's sentencing is scheduled for July 1, and he faces the possibility of decades in prison.