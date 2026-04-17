Islamabad, Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, has undergone surgery on her right eye at a private hospital, jail authorities said. Imran Khan's wife undergoes eye surgery

Bushra is serving a seven-year sentence in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail after being convicted in the Al-Qadir Trust case, where the cricketer-turned-politician has also been kept following his sentencing in the same case.

She had complained of loss of vision in her right eye and was immediately examined by ophthalmologists, according to a statement by the jail authorities.

Citing the jail superintendent, the statement said that retinal detachment was diagnosed in her right eye, and doctors advised surgery.

On Thursday night, she was taken to a private hospital in Rawalpindi, where her medical examinations were conducted, it said.

The statement said Bushra had given her consent for the operation performed by Dr Nadeem Qureshi, a renowned retina specialist at Al Shifa Eye Hospital in Rawalpindi.

"The patient was discharged after the surgery and one night's hospital stay," he said, adding that she had been taken back to Adiala jail.

The statement said that postoperative examinations and follow-up will be done as per the doctors' advice.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in a statement said Bushra had been reportedly diagnosed with posterior vitreous detachment , along with myopia and astigmatism, terming the development "deeply concerning".

In a post on X, PTI chief Gohar Ali Khan said that he was informed Bushra was shifted to the hospital the previous night and that he would receive updates regarding her treatment.

He said that Bushra's family should have been allowed to meet her, adding that Imran Khan should also be shifted to a private hospital for treatment of his eye, and his family should be allowed to meet him.

"The earlier, the better. It is their basic right according to the law," he said. "Their health is too serious, and every Pakistani is deeply concerned."

In January, 73-year-old Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after he complained of deterioration in his right eye vision. He underwent an eye procedure, which was repeated after a month.

Khan has been kept in jail since August 2023, when he was first arrested.

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