In 2004, Michael Douglas donated $1 million to fund UCSB’s planned film and media center for students and researchers

Movies can entertain audiences, preserve memories, and offer new perspectives on the world. In 2004, the University of California, Santa Barbara, announced plans for a center that would bring creative work, academic research and public engagement together. Actor and producer Michael Douglas donated $1 million to help fund the proposed Center for Film, Television and New Media, which was intended to connect students and scholars from different academic disciplines. UCSB alumnus Michael Douglas donated $1 million in 2004 to support a proposed center connecting film and media studies, creative work, and public engagement. The project later developed into the Carsey-Wolf Center, whose Pollock Theater opened in 2010. (Getty Images via AFP)

In its February 2, 2004, announcement, Michael Douglas Donates $1 Million to UC Santa Barbara, the university reported that more than 4,500 students were enrolled in related programs and courses. The proposed center aimed to build on that existing interest by supporting the study of cinema, from silent films to emerging forms of digital media and satellite communications.

A personal touch to UCSB Douglas graduated from UCSB in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in dramatic arts before establishing a career as a Hollywood actor and producer. When the university announced his donation, he was also serving on the proposed center’s advisory board.

Douglas expressed his affection for the university and his pride in supporting the project. He viewed the planned public theater as part of a broader educational mission that included teaching, research, and public service. In recognition of his contribution, UCSB planned to name the theater lobby in his honor.

The donation formed part of a larger fundraising campaign. UCSB sought $10 million in private philanthropic support and had received nearly $4 million by the time of the announcement. Television executive Marcy Carsey, another advisory board member, had contributed a leadership gift of $2.5 million. The private donations were intended to supplement state funding for a new academic building complex.

Douglas had also supported opportunities for students to learn from working artists. He established an artist-in-residence program that brought contemporary actors and playwrights to campus for seminars. The initiative was intended to connect classroom instruction with the practical experience of professional artistic work.