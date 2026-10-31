In 2023, Georgia sank two retired 72-foot MARTA subway cars off Ossabaw Island; seven months later, divers found soft coral and nine game-fish species

What the divers found

It was the first dive since deployment. The divers saw a good amount of soft coral beginning to grow and nine species of game fish, the kind that anglers like to catch. The sources, however, do not name the species. Marine biologist Cameron Brinton said the team was encouraged by the coral growth and the amount of wildlife activity. One car’s roof had collapsed, which he called typical. Eventually, he said, the cars will continue to change and become a home for sea creatures, including popular sport fish and endangered sea turtles. MARTA noted that fish and other marine life, such as sea turtles, were likely the first to check out the cars, but now corals, sponges, and other encrusting organisms are taking over. Atlanta Magazine adds more detail on the order of arrival. On Georgia's reefs, smaller baitfish are typically the first to arrive. They are usually followed by bigger game fish and turtles that look for cover in the nooks and crannies. This matters because most of Georgia’s seafloor is sand and shell; only about 5% has the right habitat for game fish. Divers and anglers are already using the reef.