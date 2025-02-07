WASHINGTON — Top officials in President Donald Trump's administration have contradicted some of his recent comments about the United States taking long-term control of Gaza. They also have played down the possibility of sending in U.S. troops and permanently resettling Palestinians amid rebuilding efforts that American interests might lead but U.S. taxpayers would not necessarily pay for. In their own words: What Trump said about Gaza and how top administration officials contradicted him

Trump's remarks Tuesday night set off alarm in Arab countries and even among some of his Republican allies. The uproar led Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to try to walk back the comments a day later.

Then Trump took to his social media platform Thursday to insist that the U.S. could take over Gaza without needing to send in troops. He suggested that Gaza's residents would be resettled elsewhere in the Mideast as American interests “slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth.”

Trump hardly seems to be retreating from his original sentiments. In fact, it appears he is attempting to walk back some of his administration's own walk-back.

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting” between Israel and Hamas, Trump posted. He added: “No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed!”

That did not stop Rubio, in comments hours later in the Dominican Republic, from sticking by his suggestions that resettlement those in Gaza would be solely on an interim basis. Leavitt also insisted Thursday that Trump was serious about his plan and long-term U.S. development in the territory, in spite of widespread criticism of the idea around the globe.

Here's a look at what Trump, Rubio and Leavitt said, and the key areas in which they disagree: On refugee resettlement outside of Gaza

Trump on Tuesday: “I hope we can do something where they wouldn’t want to go back."

“If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy and not be shot and not be killed and not be knifed to death like what’s happening in Gaza.”

Rubio on Wednesday: “In the interim, obviously, people are going to have to live somewhere while you’re rebuilding it. It is akin to a natural disaster. What he very generously has offered is the ability of the United States to go in and help with debris removal, help with munitions removal, help with reconstruction — the rebuilding of homes and businesses and things of this nature, so that then people can move back in.”

Leavitt on Wednesday: “The president has made it clear that they need to be temporarily relocated out of Gaza.”

Trump on Thursday: "The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free.” Schumer is the Senate Democratic leader.

Rubio on Thursday: "I think that’s just a realistic reality that in order to fix a place like that, people are going to have to live somewhere else in the interim.” On sending US troops to Gaza

Trump on Tuesday: “We will do what is necessary. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that."

Rubio on Wednesday: “It was not meant as a hostile move. It was meant as, I think, a very generous move, the offer to rebuild and to be in charge of the rebuilding.”

Leavitt on Wednesday: “The president has not committed to putting boots on the ground in Gaza.”

Trump on Thursday: “The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting."

"No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed!”

Leavitt on Fox News Channel on Thursday: “The president has made it clear that he will not be sending boots on the ground in Gaza. He has not committed to that. He also has made it clear that American taxpayers will not be funding this effort." On the US taking long-term control and overseeing reconstruction of Gaza

Trump on Tuesday: “I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East.”

"We’re going to take over that piece and we’re going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs. And it will be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of.”

“We have an opportunity to do something that could be phenomenal. And I don’t want to be cute. I don’t want to be a wise guy. But the Riviera of the Middle East.”

“This could be so magnificent. But more importantly than that is the people that have been absolutely destroyed that live there now can live in peace in a much better situation because they are living in hell. And those people will now be able to live in peace. We’ll make sure that it’s done world class.”

Rubio on Wednesday: “What President Trump announced yesterday is the offer, the willingness, of the United States to become responsible for the reconstruction of that area.”

Leavitt on Wednesday: "It’s been made very clear to the president that the United States needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort to ensure stability in the region for all people. It does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort. It means Donald Trump, who is the best dealmaker on the planet, is going to strike a deal with our partners in the region.”

Trump on Thursday: “The U.S., working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the U.S. would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!”

Leavitt on Thursday on “The Charlie Kirk Show” podcast: “I think that the president should be taken very seriously and he expects our partners in the region to get on board with this plan and accept Palestinian refugees as the United States takes over Gaza for rebuilding for the betterment of everybody in the region.”

Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.

