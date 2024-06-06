India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: How to book tickets in USA, cheapest price, availability, and more

Cricket fans in the USA ready to witness the epic clash of the year? The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2024 is set to shake up the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. In a historic first, the Big Apple is set to host the giant Asian rivals, whose highly charged match has the potential to shake up the stadium in just a matter of minutes. This guide will be your one-stop shop for securing your seat at the upcoming India Vs Pak on June 9. We'll break down the official ticketing process, explore the cheapest options available, and give you the inside scoop on ticket availability. Pakistan's Babar Azam shakes hands with India's Rohit Sharma after India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad(REUTERS)

India vs Pakistan 2024 in New York: Tickets, price, where to watch, time

Cricket fever is at an all-time high in the USA! This epic clash, scheduled for June 9th at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, has fans scrambling for tickets. Remember last year's record-breaking match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad? While Nassau County might be smaller, it's still pumped up to host a massive crowd of 30,000-34,000 cricket fans. Now, if you are looking to book the tickets, here is the process.

Step-by-step guide to buying tickets for India Vs Pak in New York

Step 1: Visit the official ticketing website of ICC at https://www.icc-cricket.com/tournaments/t20cricketworldcup/matches.

Step 2: Look for the ticketing tab mentioned above and click on the "Buy Tickets" option. After clearing the captcha, you will be redirected to the events page.

Step 3: Select the venue from the dropdown box, in this case, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, and then select your team.

Step 4: Choose the match you want to witness and apply the filter for India vs Pak.

Step 5: Ensure no seats are left empty and select the type of seat based on availability.

Step 6: Add the number of tickets to your basket.

Step 7: Proceed to the next page to make payment, receive confirmation, and download the ticket.

Ticket pricing for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024

Ticket options range from budget-friendly to VIP experiences. While the basic plan started at a comfortable $175 (prices may have increased since then), standard and premium seats currently cost around $300 and $400, respectively.

The ICC has set the minimum price for standard seating at $300 (roughly ₹25,000). Pavilion and Boundary Club seats can range from $1,500 to $2,000, offering a touch of luxury.

However, for those seeking the pinnacle of cricket luxury, tickets at the Corner Club and Diamond Club can reach $2,750 and $10,000 (nearly ₹8 lakh) respectively!

Here's an important tip: with the hype building, resale platforms like StubHub might offer tickets for any game (including India vs Pakistan) at a premium, potentially exceeding $2,000. So, take action fast if you want to secure your seat at the official prices!

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match timing

India is set to take on Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The match is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or 10:30 AM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time).

Scheduled matches at New York Stadium

June 3: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa

June 5: India vs. Ireland

June 7: Canada vs. Ireland

June 8: Netherlands vs. South Africa

June 9: India vs. Pakistan

June 10: South Africa vs. Bangladesh

June 11: Pakistan vs. Canada