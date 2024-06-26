Indian American CEO Kishan Bagaria's incredible journey from Assam village to San Francisco

The young generation in the modern world is achieving feats with creative thoughts and transforming them into money-minting business models. Young entrepreneurs are leading the way in tech and innovations and driving society into the fast-paced phase of growth and development. Kishan Bagaria is the tech enthusiast and founder of texts.com which WordPress acquired for a price of $50 million.(@Uttupaaji/X)

One such budding entrepreneur of today is Kishan Bagaria. He is a 26-year-old Indian boy who is one of the budding entrepreneurs of America. Kishan’s story of building up a thought into a business and then selling it to WordPress and Tumblr is an inspiring journey for many.

Meet Kishan Bagaria and his genius innovation

Kishan Bagaria hails from Assam, India where he attended and completed his basic school lessons. This tech enthusiast is the founder of texts.com which is a message-managing platform. It is said to be a one-stop AI-driven platform for all messaging-related requirements.

It integrates all the messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram and Telegram into a single dashboard on your screen for easy accessibility text chains. Along with this, the user experiences privacy as others are not notified if the user has seen a text or not.

According to a post shared by an X user, Uttkarsh Singh, the platform developed in 2020 soon became popular with word of mouth when he shared a prototype with his friends and soon after many industry giants approached him.

Among those who contacted, was the owner of WordPress and Tumblr, Matt Mullenwag, who was highly impressed with Kishan’s innovation and had acquired the texting platform for a whopping $50 million. He also appreciated the young talented boy and called him a “generational tech genius”.

The Assam based tech boy's innovation is backed by founders of Vercel and Superhuman, and people affiliated to Stripe, Coinbase, Twitter, Facebook, Snap and others.

Kishan’s shocking educational background

After finishing school in his hometown in Dibrugarh, Assam, Kishan became a student of the Internet. He has not attended any expensive universities nor studied professional courses,back in India, in the field of technology. The young entrepreneur of Indian origin self-taught himself the basic skills with help from the Internet. Kishan has been enthusiastic about developing innovative tech gadgets since the age of 12.

His passion and enthusiasm for technology have driven him from his hometown in Assam to become the success story of the Silicon Valley. As posted by Uttkarsh Singh, the self-taught tech enthusiast has now shifted to the USA to further develop and expand texts.com. Even after the acquisition of the platform, he is a part of the project as head of messaging and will continue to play a part.

8 months ago, Kishan's innovation joined hands with the Automattic, according to a post by Automattic on their LinkenIN profile which the tech savvy reposted on his profile.