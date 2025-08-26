Indian doctor stunned as US denies B1/B2 visa despite solid travel history, asks netizens ‘Should I not have mentioned…’

A 26-year-old Indian doctor from Mumbai, whose application for a US B1/B2 visa was denied this week, has opened up about her experience on Reddit. The candidate, a first-year postgraduate resident who began her program this year, expressed surprise at the result despite having a solid academic and travel background. According to the doctor, she completed two DS-160 forms: one during her gap year earlier this year, in which she stated that she was studying for tests, and another after obtaining her PG seat, in which she updated her income and work information.(Unsplash)

She disclosed that she had previously taken a year off to prepare for the NEET PG but has now returned to her medical career. She stated she was shocked by the refusal, given her travel history that includes almost ten countries, including Schengen states like Austria, Italy, and Switzerland, as well as places like Vietnam, Morocco, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Dubai.

The applicant politely replied with a smile when the visa officer said, “Good morning,” during the interview. In response to a question about why she was traveling to the US, she stated that it was for tourism purposes. She also mentioned that her family had not yet been to the US, but they take an overseas trip every two years.

Indian Doctor opens up about her salary

In addition, the officer asked if she had any relatives or connections in the US. During the interview, she talked about her sister, who is presently enrolled in the university there and is in her second year. When questioned about her own career, she said that she is a practicing physician, mentioning her area of expertise, and that she makes ₹8 lakh a year.

She added that both of her parents currently have valid US B1/B2 visas and that she intended to go with her family. But the officer told her, “Ma'am, you are ineligible for the visa currently,” at the end of the interview.

Indian doctors reveals what forms she filled

According to the doctor, she completed two DS-160 forms: one during her gap year earlier this year, in which she stated that she was studying for tests, and another after obtaining her PG seat, in which she updated her income and work information.

“Basically, I am a PG student, but I said doctor, not student,” she stated, mentioning that she also carried documents about her investments, savings statements, and salary information totaling close to ₹20 lakh a year. However, she revealed that she earned only ₹8 lakh annually.

“Should I have said 20 instead of 8? Should I not have mentioned travelling with family? Please let me know what I said wrong,” she asked Reddit users in her post.

Disclaimer: The story is based on a Reddit user's post. Hindustan Times has not independently verified the claims.