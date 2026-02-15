Indian man secures B1/B2 visa after two rejections, shares success story: ‘I was never ready to…’

In an inspiring narrative amidst a series of US visa appointment cancellations in India, a man took to social media to recount how his B1/B2 non-immigrant visa for the United States was granted after two rejections. Amidst US visa appointment cancellations in India, Mohammed Alfan shared his journey of overcoming two rejections to secure a B1/B2 visa. (Unsplash)

This comes at a time when several H-1B and H-4 visa interview appointments at US consulates in India have been postponed significantly, with some extending as far as 2027, as a result of substantial backlogs and enhanced screening protocols. These changes in scheduling arose following the implementation of new compulsory social media vetting regulations, which have hindered processing times and diminished the daily capacity for interviews at consulates.

B1/B2 visa: Indian candidate opens up about previous rejections The person, who identifies himself as Mohammed Alfan, revealed that he had been strongly discouraged from submitting a third application following rejections in 2022 and 2025 at the Mumbai Consulate. “But I was never ready to give up, because I genuinely had strong reasons to travel,” he stated in a social media post.

Alfan, who sought to travel to the US to participate in a technology conference, opted to apply through the consulate in Chennai for his third attempt, as it offered a comparatively relaxed atmosphere and was less congested.

Opening about the his simple approach, Alfan stated that he answered all of the interviewer’s questions confidently. "My last application was 14 months ago in Mumbai. At that time, due to miscommunication, I was unable to properly explain my company’s financials. This time, I came fully prepared with all the correct financial documents,” he stated in the post.

B1/B2 visa: Indian candidate shares how his visa got approved Alfan mentioned that he supplied precise documentation, including his previous passport, and addressed additional inquiries regarding his travel intentions, anticipated length of stay in the US.

Emphasizing the importance of being confident and authentic while also preparing the financial information thoroughly, he said, “What I learnt [from my experience is that one shouldn’t] give up. [Officials] are ready to hear your story.”

“Rejections are not permanent. If your visa was refused before, it doesn’t mean, it’s the end. Try again,” he added, revealing that he received his passport within a week following the interview, which is valid for 10 years.