Indian student's US visa refused over non-disclosure of Reddit account

An Indian student’s F-1 visa interview took an unexpected turn when the visa officer raised concerns over the applicant's Reddit account, despite it being public and containing no offensive content. Going by the username HoneyBee2029, the person was issued a 221(g) slip, which has delayed the visa approval. The Indian student was handed a 221(g) slip after the US visa officer raised concerns about the Reddit account(Unsplash)

The incident comes weeks after the US State Department ordered visa applicants to adjust privacy settings of all their social media profiles to “public.”

What happened?

According to the student’s post, the visa officer questioned the existence of a Reddit account, which was not listed on the DS-160 visa application form.

The student added that their Reddit profile was publicly accessible and showed no inappropriate material; however, the officer still noted that the account “was not visible” during their internal review.

At the end of the interview, the officer handed over the 221(g) form: a temporary refusal requesting additional documentation or actions.

“She mentioned that the account was not visible while was an open account, and at the end of the interview, issued me a 221(g) slip requesting that I make all my social media handles public,” the student wrote while seeking insights on how she could handle the situation effectively.

Internet reacts

Many users were quick to point out that the applicants had cross-linked their social media profiles, which enabled the US consular office to access the Reddit account.

One person said, “Mate why are you posting your full name here? A google search shows your Reddit account. I think just wait for a response at this point and go from there.”

Another wrote, “Your reddit account has your original name, they searched in Google and found it.” The original poster, however, said they did so after the interview to enable visibility of their account.

What is a 221(g) slip?

A 221(g) is issued when the US consular officer requires additional information before granting approval for a visa. It is not a rejection, but merely a halt to the process until the applicant meets the set requirements.

Why does the US want to access social media accounts?

As announced by the US Department of State, all F, M, and J category applicants for a non-immigrant US visa will now have to keep their social media profiles public with immediate effect for a comprehensive vetting. The idea is to establish the candidates' identities and assess their admissibility under US law.

Social media vetting has existed since 2019, but the recent announcement suggested a considerable increase in scrutiny of foreign nationals in the wake of President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies, which have seen an escalation in ICE enforcement actions.