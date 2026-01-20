Indiana Hoosiers win CFP national championship over Miami Hurricanes: 5 points

The Indiana Hoosiers capped a historic season by defeating the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 in the College Football Playoff national championship, clinching the first football title in program history, according to CBS News/AP. Indiana finished the season undefeated at 16-0, completing a rapid turnaround under head coach Curt Cignetti, who took over the program in 2024. Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates with the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after defeating Miami Hurricanes, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

The championship game was decided in the final minutes after Miami mounted a late comeback attempt.

With under two minutes remaining and a chance to change the outcome, Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck threw a decisive interception with 44 seconds left, allowing Indiana to run out the clock and secure the title.

Below are five key takeaways from Indiana’s championship win:

1. Fernando Mendoza’s defining fourth-down touchdown Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner, delivered the game’s defining moment with a 12-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-4 midway through the fourth quarter.

The play extended Indiana’s lead to 27-17 and ultimately proved to be the winning score.

2. Curt Cignetti’s aggressive fourth-quarter decisions Head coach Curt Cignetti’s willingness to take risks played a crucial role. With Miami closing the gap late, Cignetti opted for high-stakes fourth-down plays instead of settling for field goals, putting the ball in Mendoza’s hands at critical moments.

3. Miami’s late surge falls short The Hurricanes remained competitive deep into the second half, led by running back Mark Fletcher, who rushed for 112 yards and scored twice.

His second touchdown narrowed Indiana’s lead to three points and briefly shifted momentum before the late interception ended Miami’s hopes.

4. A perfect season for a long-struggling program According to CBS News/AP, Indiana had appeared in just 13 bowl games before Cignetti’s arrival.

The Hoosiers’ 16-0 record, aided by the expanded 12-team playoff, represents the most successful season in school history.

5. A milestone moment for Bloomington The national title marks Indiana’s first unbeaten football season and comes 50 years after the school’s 1976 undefeated men’s basketball championship under Bob Knight.

The College Football Playoff trophy will now head to Bloomington, capping one of the most unlikely championship runs in modern college football, reported CBS.