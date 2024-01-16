Iowa caucus: Watch how the voters celebrated Trump's victory amid big chill

On Monday, former President Donald Trump's victory in the Iowa caucuses marked a significant turning point in the contest for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee. Despite leading polls for over a year, the Iowa race poses a crucial test to assess whether he can leverage this lead for a triumph return to the White House or if he will trail behind other candidates. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., January 15, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

On the other hand, after a lackluster showing in the Iowa caucuses, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced on Monday that he is withdrawing from the campaign. He expressed his intention to support his former competitor, ex-President Donald Trump. In a statement, he said, “As of this moment we are going to suspend this presidential campaign. There’s no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country.”

Netizens react to Donald Trump's Iowa Caucus win

The internet is filled with mixed reactions, and opinions are divided on whether Trump should make a comeback and if he would be a strong candidate worth voting for. Someone wrote, “It was one of the fastest caucus decisions in recent history. This will no doubt be a historic year. Nothing could stop what has come., the storm is here.”, another one chimed in, “YEAHHHHHHH TRUMP WON!!!!!! ALL YOU TRUMP HATERS CAN SHUT IT UP!!!”, few spoke about the numbers, “NO Republican has won a contested Iowa Caucus by more than 12.8%. Tonight, Donald Trump won by 30,” and predictions of course, “Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee and he will retake the White House in November.”

Trump congratulates DeSantis, Haley, and Ramaswamy

As he stood on stage, Trump thanked his family and supporters, realizing that he had already earned an overwhelming majority of the vote. He also mentioned how fiercely Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley were vying for second place. As it turned out Ron DeSantis clinched the second position.