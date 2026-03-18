Strait of Hormuz: US makes big move against Iran's anti-ship cruise missiles; what are deep penetrator munitions?

It went on to explain “The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait.” They shared a map of the Strait of Hormuz as well.

US forces have taken their first major step in trying to take control of the Strait of Hormuz , Central Command announced on Tuesday. US CENTCOM on X notified that troops had successfully employed ‘multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz’.

The Strait of Hormuz has been put in a chokehold by Iranian forces since the start of the war which saw US and Israel strikes take out Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As a result of this chokehold, ships fearing strikes did not go through the strait, massively disrupting maritime traffic and causing a global surge in energy prices.

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Prior to this action, President Donald Trump had called on other nations to help the US take control of the Strait of Hormuz. However, several nations including NATO partners in Europe like the UK and Spain rebuffed the Republican's offer, refusing to be dragged into a wider conflict with Iran.

What are 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions? These are also called bunker busters and in 2021, it was reported that the US Air Force had successfully tested the GBU-72/B bunker buster bombs. It is estimated to be a 30,000-pound class weapon with a 5,000-pound warhead, as per Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank.

These are used to take strike targets which are hardened or buried deep. Using bunker busters against Iran might help take out their defense systems along the Strait of Hormuz.