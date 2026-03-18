Strait of Hormuz: US makes big move against Iran's anti-ship cruise missiles; what are deep penetrator munitions?
The Strait of Hormuz in Iran has been in a chokehold as ships passing having feared attacks, causing a surge in global energy prices.
US forces have taken their first major step in trying to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, Central Command announced on Tuesday. US CENTCOM on X notified that troops had successfully employed ‘multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz’.
It went on to explain “The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait.” They shared a map of the Strait of Hormuz as well.
The Strait of Hormuz has been put in a chokehold by Iranian forces since the start of the war which saw US and Israel strikes take out Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As a result of this chokehold, ships fearing strikes did not go through the strait, massively disrupting maritime traffic and causing a global surge in energy prices.
Also Read | There's a Red Sea alternative to Strait of Hormuz, but it's not a straight solution: Why Saudi Yanbu route may not work
Prior to this action, President Donald Trump had called on other nations to help the US take control of the Strait of Hormuz. However, several nations including NATO partners in Europe like the UK and Spain rebuffed the Republican's offer, refusing to be dragged into a wider conflict with Iran.
What are 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions?
These are also called bunker busters and in 2021, it was reported that the US Air Force had successfully tested the GBU-72/B bunker buster bombs. It is estimated to be a 30,000-pound class weapon with a 5,000-pound warhead, as per Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank.
These are used to take strike targets which are hardened or buried deep. Using bunker busters against Iran might help take out their defense systems along the Strait of Hormuz.
Before Operation Epic Fury, US forces also used bunker busters during Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025, against Iran, targeting Fordow Uranium Enrichment Plant, Natanz Nuclear Facility, and Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center.
The US action in Hormuz comes after Trump was left fuming at his NATO allies. “You would have thought they would have said, We'd love to send a couple of minesweepers.' That's not a big deal. It doesn't cost very much money. But they didn't do that,” Trump had said.
The president had then added “We don't need any help, actually.” Meanwhile, Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, announced he was resigning, citing concerns about the justification for military strikes in Iran. Kent said he "cannot in good conscience" back the Trump administration's war.
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More