Iran's Fordo was 'evacuated', damages are 'not irreversible': First details after US strikes on nuclear sites

Following the United States' strikes on Iran, Mehdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Mohammad Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran's Parliament, has said on social media that Iran had been anticipating attacks on Fordo for several nights. "The site had been evacuated a long time ago and the damages are not irreversible," he wrote, adding, "you cannot bomb knowledge."

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States has launched strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites. The decision to involve the US directly came after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran.

Iranian state media has confirmed that the Islamic Republic’s Isfahan, Natanz and Fordo nuclear sites have been attacked by “enemy strikes.” The IRIB state broadcaster claimed that the sites, as well as their enriched uranium stockpiles, had been evacuated.

Citing unnamed sources, CBS News reported that following the strikes, the US sent a message to Iran, insisting that they were limited to the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and that Washington is not looking for regime change. This is being viewed as an apparent attempt at de-escalation.

‘Mr. Trump, you started it, and we will end it’

Trump announced the strikes in a Truth Social post, saying, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The US President that now received a grave warning from a news anchor on Iranian state television. “Mr. Trump, you started it, and we will end it,” the anchor said, with the broadcast showing a large graphic of American bases in the Middle East with the headline, “Within the fire range of Iran.” The anchor added that the US did not have a legitimate place in the region.