IRS new tax brackets: 7 key takeaways for 2027 filings - Standard deduction to seniors relief
The IRS has announced new income tax brackets and standard deductions for 2026, adjusting for inflation in an effort to prevent ‘bracket creep’, when rising wages push taxpayers into higher tax brackets without an actual increase in purchasing power. On Thursday, the agency said that it is raising the income thresholds for each bracket, which apply to tax year 2026 for returns filed in 2027.
Here are seven key takeaways from the update
Inflation adjustment means potential savings
Americans will need to earn more before hitting higher tax brackets. For instance, a single filer earning $50,000 will fall under the 12% bracket in 2026, compared to 22% in 2025, offering some relief for middle-income earners.
Higher standard deductions
The IRS raised standard deductions across the board:
$32,200 for married couples filing jointly
$24,150 for heads of households
$16,100 for single filers or married individuals filing separately
Extra deductions for seniors
Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, seniors 65 and older may claim an additional deduction of up to $6,000, available to single filers earning up to $75,000 or joint filers earning up to $150,000. This temporary benefit will last through 2028.
Shutdown won’t affect tax deadlines
Despite a government shutdown, the IRS confirmed that all taxpayers — including those with an October 15 extension must file and pay as usual.
Single filers
10% $0-$11,925 $0-$12,400
12% $11,926-$48,475 $12,401-$50,400
22% $48,476-$103,350 $50,401-$105,700
24% $103,351-$197,300 $105,701-$201,775
32% $197,301-$250,525 $201,776-$256,225
35% $250,526-$626,350 $256,225-$640,600
37% $626,351 and up $640,601 and up
Married filing jointly
10% $0-$23,850 $0-$24,800
12% $23,851-$96,950 $24,801-$100,800
22% $96,951-$206,700 $100,801-$211,100
24% $206,701-$394,600 $211,401-$403,550
32% $394,601-$501,050 $403,551-$512,450
35% $501,051-$751,600 $512,451-768,700
37% $751,601 and up $768,701 and up
Temporary IRS furlough begins October 8
Due to funding lapses, the IRS will begin an agency-wide furlough on October 8, though core operations related to filings and payments will remain active, according to a spokesperson. Now, only 39,870 employees, or 53.6%, will remain working as the shutdown continues. It is unclear which workers will remain on the job.