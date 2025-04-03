IRS refund 2025: How long does it take to hit your bank account?

When you e-file your tax return with TurboTax and choose direct deposit, you kickstart an efficient process for receiving your tax refund. Typically, you’ll receive notification from the IRS within a day or two that your return has been accepted. If all your information matches their records, your refund will proceed directly to the IRS payment schedule. The usual response to the question, "How long does it take to get my tax refund?" is a resounding "less time than you might expect!" After you choose to electronically file your tax return, the IRS usually doesn't keep you waiting for a long time. Within 24 to 48 hours, you will often get a notification confirming the acceptance of your return.(Unsplash)

From Electronic Submission to IRS Approval

The IRS generally doesn't keep you waiting long after you've decided to electronically file your tax return. You will usually receive a notification that your return has been accepted within 24 to 48 hours. But what happens during this period, and how does it affect your refund timeline?

*Submit in TurboTax: When you click 'Submit,' your tax return is date-stamped and safely sent to the IRS. At this point, the IRS begins reviewing your submission.

Also read: LA’s mansion tax crimps multifamily housing, taxes, study says

*IRS Verifies Your Information: The IRS quickly compares your personal information with their records to ensure everything is in order before processing begins.

*Acceptance Starts the Countdown: Once your return passes the IRS verification, your refund is officially one step closer, and the IRS begins its processing timeline.

Keep in mind that receiving acceptance from the IRS doesn’t mean your refund has been approved yet—it simply marks the beginning of the process. Most refunds, especially those made via direct deposit, arrive within 21 days of acceptance.

My Tax Refund—Where Is It?

Once your taxes have been filed and accepted, the big question is, "How long does it take for the IRS to approve my refund?" Here's a timeline of what to expect as your refund works its way through the IRS system.

IRS Approval: The IRS aims to review and approve refunds promptly. In fact, over 90% of refunds are processed and approved within 21 days of e-filing acceptance. With acceptance marking the last step before your bank account gets a boost, anticipation rises.

IRS Refund Schedule: Each tax season, the IRS releases a refund schedule to help you predict when your refund will be processed. While the schedule is a reliable guide, the IRS does not guarantee specific refund dates.

Receipt of Refund After Approval: Once your return is approved, how long will it take to show up in your bank account? Typically, refunds via direct deposit are processed by financial institutions within a few days, although timing may vary based on bank processing schedules.

Waiting for Your Refund: The wait for your tax refund can feel like watching a seed sprout—slow, but worth it. Direct deposit is the fastest way to receive your refund, as the electronic transfer method ensures the quickest delivery from the US Treasury to your account. Although it may be faster, banks typically require one to two days to process the funds.

Monitoring your Tax Refund

Once the IRS has your return, you might feel a bit in the dark about your refund’s status. Don’t worry—there are simple ways to stay updated and track when your refund will arrive.

Online Status Check

The Where's My Refund? tool from the IRS is the fastest way to get peace of mind. This online portal provides personalised information about the status of your refund and is updated once per day. You can use it to monitor the progress of your refund, starting just 24 hours after your e-filing.

To use the tool, you’ll need:

*Your Social Security number or ITIN

*Your filing status

*The exact amount of your anticipated refund

Once your return has been e-filed, you can begin tracking your refund status and be assured you have the most up-to-date information.

Also read: What is IRS MATH Act? US House passes bill to transparently handle tax return errors, here's what happens next

Stay in Contact with Your Bank

Remember, your bank serves as the bridge between IRS approval and your funds being available in your account. During tax season, keep your bank’s processing times in mind. Being aware of their schedules helps you set reasonable expectations and know when to say, "My refund’s here!"

What if it's delayed?

While most refunds are processed within 21 days, several factors can lead to delays. If your refund is taking longer than expected, here are a few possible reasons:

Errors on Your Tax Return: Double-check for any mistakes or miscalculations that could delay the process.

Filing Status Issues: Ensure you selected the correct filing status, as errors here can cause delays.

Incomplete Information: The IRS may need to request additional information from you if there are omissions in your return.

Fraud or Identity Theft: If your personal information has been compromised, it could delay the processing of your refund.

IRS Backlog: During peak periods of tax season, processing times may slow down, especially if you file close to the deadline.

Banking Delays: Banks sometimes experience high volumes of transactions during tax season, which may delay the deposit of your refund.

Outstanding Debts: The IRS may use part of your refund to offset any unpaid debts, such as overdue taxes or child support.

Will changes to the Child Tax Credit impact my Refund?

Tax law is constantly evolving, and if there are updates to the Child Tax Credit (CTC), it’s natural to wonder how they will affect your refund. Rest assured, any changes to the CTC will not delay your refund process. If you're eligible for the CTC, the IRS will automatically update your refund if any revisions are passed after you've filed. So, filing promptly will not only avoid unnecessary delays but may get your refund to you faster.

Navigating State Refunds

In addition to your federal refund, you may also be waiting for your state refund. Like with federal returns, how long it takes to receive a state refund can depend on factors such as whether you filed electronically, the method of payment you chose, and the state’s processing times.

Each state is a separate taxing authority with its own set of rules and timelines. For example, state tax refunds are handled by:

*The Department of Revenue

*The Comptroller's Office

*The State Tax Commission

*The Department of Taxation

These agencies manage their specific refund schedules, so you may receive your state refund either before or after your federal refund.

How to stay informed on State Refunds

To check the status of your state refund, visit your state tax agency’s website and look for a tool called "Where's My Refund?" or a similar name. You’ll need:

*Your Social Security number or ITIN

*Your filing status

*Your exact refund amount

Also read: Elon Musk calls for arrest of leaders of ‘fake’ NGOs that receive federal funds, ‘It’s a giant money laundering scheme’

Keeping an eye on both federal and state refund schedules ensures you’re financially prepared and allows you to track your refunds in a timely manner.